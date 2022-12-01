Cathinones are compounds related to the stimulant alkaloid derived from the plant Catha edulis (khat).

The khat plant is native to the Horn of Africa and Arabian peninsula. Its leaves contain cathinone, an amphetamine-like alkaloid. For centuries, inhabitants of the plant's native area have chewed the leaves for a mild euphoriant and stimulant effect. In those regions, chewing khat is often a social activity, similar to coffee drinking in other societies. Recently, khat use has spread to other countries and more recently a number of derivatives of the base alkaloid have been synthesized and become drugs of abuse.

Derivatives include the drugs known as bath salts, which often contain the substituted cathinones mephedrone or methylenedioxypyrovalerone. However, the actual chemical structures vary based on how they are produced. Cathinones can be inhaled, eaten, smoked, and sometimes injected. The products have been termed "bath salts" because of their resemblance to Epsom salts and labeled "not for human consumption" to avoid legal challenge. Reported use of substituted cathinones increased several thousand-fold from 2010 to 2011, and worldwide seizure of related compounds by drug enforcement authorities increased significantly in early 2017 over a comparable time period in 2016.

Pathophysiology of Cathinone Toxicity The physiologic effects of the substituted cathinones are similar to those of amphetamines and include the potential to cause myocardial infarction, rhabdomyolysis, renal failure, and liver failure. However, the exact mechanism responsible for organ damage is unknown.

Signs and Symptoms of Cathinone Toxicity Patients may present with headache, tachycardia and palpitations, hallucinations, agitation, an increased endurance and tolerance for pain, and propensity for violent behavior.

Diagnosis of Cathinone Toxicity Usually a clinical diagnosis Diagnosis is made by clinical evaluation; substituted cathinones are not detected with routine urine or blood testing. Patients with severe acute intoxication should be evaluated for rhabdomyolysis and may need blood tests (complete blood count, electrolytes, blood urea nitrogen, creatinine, creatine kinase), urine testing for myoglobinuria, and ECG.