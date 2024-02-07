Вентилятор-асоційована пневмонія

Pathogens and antibiotic resistance patterns vary significantly among institutions and can vary within institutions over short periods (eg, month to month). Local antibiograms at the institutional level that are updated on a regular basis are essential in determining appropriate empiric antibiotic therapy. In general, the most important pathogens are

Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Methicillin-sensitive Staphylococcus aureus

Methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA)

Other important pathogens include enteric gram-negative bacteria (mainly Enterobacter species, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Escherichia coli, Serratia marcescens, Proteus species, and Acinetobacter species).

Methicillin-sensitive S. aureus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Haemophilus influenzae are most commonly implicated when pneumonia develops within 4 to 7 days of hospitalization, whereas P. aeruginosa, MRSA, and enteric gram-negative organisms become more common with increasing duration of intubation or hospitalization.

Prior IV antibiotic treatment (within the previous 90 days) greatly increases the likelihood of antibiotic-resistant organisms, particularly MRSA and Pseudomonas infection in ventilator-associated pneumonia (2). Infection with a resistant organism markedly increases mortality and morbidity. Other risk factors for antibiotic-resistant organisms specific to ventilator-associated pneumonia include

Septic shock at time of ventilator-associated pneumonia

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) preceding ventilator-associated pneumonia

Hospitalization for ≥ 5 days prior to the occurrence of ventilator-associated pneumonia

Acute renal replacement therapy prior to ventilator-associated pneumonia onset

High-dose corticosteroids increase the risk of Legionella and Pseudomonas infections. Chronic suppurative lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis and bronchiectasis increase the risk of gram-negative pathogens, including antibiotic-resistant strains.