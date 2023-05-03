Дисоціативна амнезія

The main symptom of dissociative amnesia is memory loss that is inconsistent with normal forgetfulness. The amnesia may be for a discrete period of time, for certain types of experiences, or for large portions of childhood.

Localized

Selective

Generalized

Rarely, dissociative amnesia is accompanied by purposeful travel or bewildered wandering, called fugue (from the Latin word fugere "to flee").

Localized amnesia involves being unable to recall a specific event or events or a specific period of time; these gaps in memory are usually related to trauma or stress. For example, patients may forget the months or years of being abused as a child or the days spent in intense combat. The amnesia may not manifest for hours, days, or longer after the traumatic period. Usually, the forgotten time period, which can range from minutes to decades, is clearly demarcated. Typically, patients experience one or more episodes of memory loss.

Selective amnesia involves forgetting only some of the events during a certain period of time or only part of a traumatic event. Patients may have both localized and selective amnesia.

In generalized amnesia, patients forget their identity and life history—eg, who they are, where they went, to whom they spoke, and what they did, said, thought, experienced, and felt. Some patients can no longer access well-learned skills and lose formerly known information about the world. Generalized dissociative amnesia is rare; it is more common among combat veterans, people who have been sexually assaulted, and others experiencing extreme stress or conflict. Onset is usually sudden.

In systematized amnesia, patients forget information in a specific category, such as all information about a particular person or about their family.

In continuous amnesia, patients forget each new event as it occurs.

Most patients are partly or completely unaware that they have gaps in their memory. They become aware only when personal identity is lost or when circumstances make them aware—eg, when others tell them or ask them about events they cannot remember.

Patients seen shortly after they become amnestic may appear confused. Some are markedly distressed; others are indifferent. If those who are unaware of their amnesia present for psychiatric help, they may do so for other reasons.

Patients have difficulty forming and maintaining relationships.

Some patients report flashbacks, as occur in posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); flashbacks may alternate with amnesia for the contents of the flashbacks. Some patients develop PTSD later, especially when they become aware of the traumatic or stressful events that triggered their amnesia.

Depressive and functional neurologic symptoms are common, as are suicidal and other self-destructive behaviors. Risk of suicidal behaviors may be increased when amnesia resolves suddenly and patients are overwhelmed by the traumatic memories.