MSD Довідник
David Spiegel, MD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Psychiatry, Stress and Trauma-Related Disorders, Dissociative Disorders

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Massachusetts Mental Health Center, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Psychiatry, Lab of Community Psychiatry, Boston, MA

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Psychiatry

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Member, National Academy of Medicine
  • 12th Holland Distinguished Leadership Award, The American Psychosocial Oncology Society, 2014
  • Lifetime Achievement Award, The International Society of Psychoneuroendocrinology, 2013
  • The Joan and Stanford Alexander Award in Psychiatry honoring Stuart C. Yudofsky, MD, Baylor College of Medicine, 2014
  • Arthur M. Sutherland Award for Lifetime Achievement, International Psycho-Oncology Society, 2011
  • Distinguished Life Fellow, American Psychiatric Association, 2006
  • Marmor Award for Advancement of the Biopsychosocial Model in Psychiatry, American Psychiatric Association, 2004
  • Author of 13 books and 175 book chapters on hypnosis, psychosocial oncology, stress physiology, trauma, and psychotherapy and over 425 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Глави посібника та коментарі