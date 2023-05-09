Панічний розлад у дітей та підлітків

Psychiatric assessment

Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5-TR) criteria

Evaluation for other causes

Panic disorder is diagnosed based on a history of recurrent panic attacks, usually after a physical examination is done to rule out physical causes of somatic symptoms. Many children undergo considerable diagnostic testing before panic disorder is suspected. The presence of other disorders, especially asthma, can also complicate the diagnosis. Thorough screening for other disorders (eg, obsessive-compulsive disorder [OCD], social anxiety disorder) is needed because any one of these disorders may be the primary problem causing panic attacks as a symptom.

In adults, important diagnostic criteria for panic disorder include concerns about future attacks, the implications of the attacks, and changes in behavior. However, children and younger adolescents usually lack the insight and forethought needed to develop these features, except they may change behavior to avoid situations they believe are related to the panic attack.