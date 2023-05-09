Агорафобія у дітей та підлітків

Agoraphobia is a persistent fear of being trapped in situations or places without a way to escape easily and without help. Diagnosis is by clinical criteria. Treatment is mainly with behavioral therapy.

(See also Agoraphobia in adults.)

Agoraphobia is uncommon among children, but it may develop in adolescents, particularly those who also have panic attacks. During a typical agoraphobic situation (eg, standing in line, sitting in the middle of a long row in a classroom), some people have panic attacks; others simply feel uncomfortable.

Agoraphobia often interferes with function and, if severe enough, can cause people to become housebound.

Діагностика Psychiatric assessment

Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5-TR) criteria For agoraphobia to be diagnosed, patients must consistently have unreasonable fear or anxiety about ≥ 2 of the following for ≥ 6 months: Using public transportation

Being in open spaces

Being in enclosed spaces

Standing in line or being in a crowd

Being outside the home alone Also, the fear must cause patients to avoid the distressing situation to the extent that they have difficulty functioning normally (eg, going to school, visiting the mall, doing other typical activities). Agoraphobia must be distinguished from the following: Specific phobias (eg, to a certain situation)

Social anxiety disorder

Panic disorder

Depression, which can cause patients to avoid leaving the house for reasons unrelated to anxiety