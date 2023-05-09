Генералізований тривожний розлад у дітей та підлітків

Psychiatric assessment

Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5-TR) criteria

Generalized anxiety disorder is diagnosed in children and adolescents who have prominent and impairing anxiety symptoms that are not focused enough to meet criteria for a specific disorder such as social anxiety disorder or panic disorder. Generalized anxiety disorder is also an appropriate diagnosis for children who have a specific anxiety disorder, such as separation anxiety, but also have other significant anxiety symptoms above and beyond those of the specific anxiety disorder.

Specific criteria include the presence of each of the following:

Excessive anxiety and worry that patients have difficulty controlling

Symptoms present on more days than not for ≥ 6 months

Symptoms cause significant distress or impair functioning socially or at school

In addition, the above criteria must be accompanied by ≥ 1 of the following:

Restlessness or a keyed-up or on-edge feeling

Being easily fatigued

Difficulty concentrating

Irritability

Muscle tension

Sleep disturbance

Occasionally, generalized anxiety disorder can be confused with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) because generalized anxiety disorder can cause difficulty paying attention and can result in psychomotor agitation (ie, hyperactivity). However, in ADHD, children also have difficulty concentrating and feel restless when they are not anxious. Some children have both ADHD and an anxiety disorder.