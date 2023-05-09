Обсесивно-компульсивний розлад (ОКР) та пов'язані розлади у дітей та підлітків

Studies suggest that there is a familial component (1). The gene networks of OCD are highly complex and include those involved in synaptic transmission, neurodevelopment, and immune and inflammatory systems (2). Neuroimaging studies point to a possible issue with the cortico-striatal-thalamic circuits (3).

There is evidence that some cases with acute (overnight) onset have been associated with infection (4, 5). Those associated with group A beta-hemolytic streptococci are called PANDAS (pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorder associated with streptococcus). Those associated with other infections are called PANS (pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome). Upregulation and proliferation of "immature" circulating monocytes which can enter the brain and increase the release of proinflammatory cytokines has also been reported to play a role in pediatric OCD (6–8).

Research in this area is ongoing and controversial, and if PANDAS or PANS is suspected, consultation with a specialist in these disorders is recommended.