Розлади накопичення запасів

Hoarding disorder is typically chronic, with little or no waxing and waning of symptoms or spontaneous remission.

Patients have a strong need to save items, and they experience significant distress when parting with the items or contemplating parting with them. Patients accumulate a large number of items for which they have inadequate space; the items congest and clutter the living space so much that large areas become unusable, except for storing hoarded items. For example, stacks of hoarded newspapers may fill the sink and cover the countertops and stove in the kitchen, preventing these areas from being used to prepare meals.

Hoarding symptoms often impair social, occupational, or other areas of functioning. For example, patients may not allow other people, including family members, friends, and repairmen, into the house because they are embarrassed by the clutter.

Hoarding can result in unsafe living conditions (eg, by creating a fire hazard or increasing the risk of falls) and may lead to eviction or legal problems.

Animal hoarding is a form of hoarding disorder in which patients accumulate a large number of animals and do not provide adequate nutrition, sanitation, and veterinary care despite deterioration of the animals (eg, weight loss, illness) and/or environment (eg, extreme overcrowding, highly unsanitary conditions).

Degree of insight varies. Some patients recognize that the hoarding-related beliefs and behaviors are problematic but many do not.

About 80 to 90% of people with hoarding disorder also excessively acquire items (eg, books, magazine subscriptions [1]).