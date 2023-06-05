Трихотіломанія

Trichotillomania is characterized by recurrent pulling out of one's hair resulting in hair loss.

Patients with trichotillomania repeatedly pull or pluck out their hair for noncosmetic reasons. Most commonly, they pull hair from their scalp, eyebrows, and/or eyelids, but any body hair may be pulled out. Sites of hair pulling may change over time.

For some patients, this activity is somewhat automatic (ie, without full awareness); others are more conscious of the activity. Hair pulling is not triggered by obsessions or concerns about appearance (as in body dysmorphic disorder) but may be preceded by a feeling of tension or anxiety that is relieved by the hair pulling, which is often then followed by a feeling of gratification.

Patients with hair-pulling disorder try to stop pulling their hair out or to pull less often, but they are unable to do so.

Hair pulling typically begins just before or after puberty. At any given point in time, about 1 to 2% of people have the disorder. In clinical samples, about 80 to 90% of adults with trichotillomania are female.

Symptoms and Signs of Trichotillomania Hair pulling is usually chronic, with waxing and waning of symptoms if untreated. Patterns of hair loss vary from patient to patient. Some have areas of complete alopecia or missing eyelashes and/or eyebrows; others merely have thinned hair. A range of behaviors (rituals) may accompany hair pulling. Patients may search fastidiously for a particular kind of hair to pull; they may try to ensure that hair is pulled out in a particular way. They may roll the hair between their fingers, pull the strands between their teeth, or bite the hair once it is pulled. Many patients swallow their hair. Swallowing hair sometimes results in trichobezoars (tightly packed collections of swallowed hair that are unable to exit the gastrointestinal tract), which rarely lead to medical complications (eg, gastric obstruction or perforation) and which may require surgical removal. Patients may feel embarrassed by or ashamed because of their appearance or their inability to control their behavior. Many try to camouflage the hair loss by covering the bald areas (eg, wearing wigs or scarfs). Some patients pull out hair from widely scattered areas to disguise the loss. They may avoid situations in which other people may see the hair loss; typically, they do not pull hair out in front of others, except perhaps for family members. Some patients pull hair from others or from pets or pull strands from fibrous materials (eg, clothing, blankets). Most patients also have other body-focused repetitive behaviors, such as skin picking or nail biting. Many also have major depressive disorder.

Diagnosis of Trichotillomania Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR) criteria Diagnostic criteria for trichotillomania typically include the following: Removing hair, resulting in hair loss

Making repeated attempts to decrease or stop the hair pulling

Experiencing significant distress or impairment in functioning from the activity While alopecia has a range of causes, individuals with trichotillomania typically volunteer that their alopecia is due to hair-pulling.