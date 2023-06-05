Порушення екскоріації (дерматиломанія)

Skin picking is usually chronic, with waxing and waning of symptoms if untreated. Sites of skin picking may change over time. Patterns of skin picking vary from patient to patient. Some have multiple areas of scarring; others focus on only a few lesions. Many patients try to camouflage the skin lesions with clothing or makeup.

Skin picking may be accompanied by a range of behaviors or rituals. Patients may search fastidiously for a particular kind of scab to pull; they may try to ensure that the scab is pulled off in a particular way (using either fingers or an implement) and may bite or swallow the scab once it has been pulled off.

Patients with excoriation disorder repeatedly try to stop picking their skin or to pick less often, but they are unable to do so.

Patients may feel embarrassed by or ashamed of the appearance of the skin-picking sites or of their inability to control their behavior. As a result, patients may avoid social situations in which others may see the skin lesions; they typically do not pick in front of others, except perhaps for family members. Patients may be impaired in other areas of functioning (eg, occupational, academic), mainly because they avoid social situations.

Some patients may pick the skin of other people. Many also have other body-focused repetitive behaviors, such as hair pulling or nail biting.

If severe, skin picking can cause scarring, infections, excessive bleeding, and even septicemia.

Many people with excoriation disorder also have other mental health disorders, such as obsessive-compulsive disorder or major depressive disorder.