Oculocutaneous albinism (OCA) is a group of rare inherited disorders in which a normal number of melanocytes are present but melanin production is absent or greatly decreased. OCA occurs in people of all races throughout the world. Cutaneous and ocular pathologies (ocular involvement) are both present. Findings in ocular involvement include abnormal optic tract development manifested by foveal hypoplasia with decreased photoreceptors and misrouting of optic chiasmal fibers.

Most cases of OCA are autosomal recessive; autosomal dominant inheritance is rare. There are 8 genetic forms of OCA, of which the first 4 are well characterized. See table Типи та фенотипи очно-шкірного альбінізму (ОША).

Nettleship-Falls (ocular albinism 1 [OA1]) and Forsius-Eriksson (OA2) are extremely rare compared to OCA. They are inherited in an X-linked dominant fashion. Usually findings are confined to the eyes, but skin may be hypopigmented. Patients with OA1 may have late-onset sensorineural deafness.

In another group of inherited diseases, a clinical phenotype of OCA occurs in conjunction with bleeding disorders. In Hermansky-Pudlak syndrome, OCA-like findings occur with platelet abnormalities and a ceroid-lipofuscin lysosomal storage disease (which can lead to pulmonary fibrosis and granulomatous colitis). This syndrome is rare except in people with family origin in Puerto Rico, where its incidence is approximately 1 in 1800 (1). In Chédiak-Higashi syndrome, OCA-like cutaneous and ocular findings occur, hair is silvery gray, and a decrease in platelet-dense granules results in a bleeding diathesis. Patients with Chédiak-Higashi syndrome have severe immunodeficiency due to abnormal lymphocyte lytic granules and progressive neurologic degeneration.