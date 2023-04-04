Гострий бактеріальний кон'юнктивіт

Antibiotics (topical for all causes except gonococcal and chlamydial)

Bacterial conjunctivitis is very contagious, and standard infection control measures should be followed.

Clinicians avoid transmitting infection if they do the following:

Use hand sanitizer or wash their hands properly (fully lather hands, scrub hands for at least 20 seconds, rinse well, and turn off the water using a paper towel)

Disinfect equipment after examining patients

Patients should do the following:

Use hand sanitizer and/or wash their hands thoroughly after touching their eyes or nasal secretions

Avoid touching the noninfected eye after touching the infected eye

Avoid sharing towels or pillows

Avoid swimming in pools

If neither gonococcal nor chlamydial infection is suspected, most clinicians treat presumptively with moxifloxacin 0.5% drops 2 to 4 times a day for 7 to 10 days or another fluoroquinolone or trimethoprim/polymyxin B 2 to 4 times a day. A poor clinical response after 2 or 3 days indicates that the cause is resistant bacteria, a virus, or an allergy. Culture and sensitivity studies should then be done (if not done previously); results direct subsequent treatment.

Because of antimicrobial resistance and because chlamydial genital infection is often present in patients with gonorrhea, adult gonococcal conjunctivitis requires dual therapy with a single dose of ceftriaxone 1 g IM plus azithromycin 1 g orally once (to treat possible chlamydial co-infection [trachoma]) or with doxycycline 100 mg orally twice a day for 7 days if azithromycin allergy. Fluoroquinolones are no longer recommended because resistance is now widespread. Bacitracin 500 U/g or gentamicin 0.3% ophthalmic ointment instilled into the affected eye every 2 hours may be used in addition to systemic treatment. Sex partners should also be treated. Patients need to be evaluated for other sexually transmitted infections and the local public health authorities (at least in the United States) need to be notified.

Ophthalmia neonatorum is prevented by the routine use of silver nitrate eye drops (not available in the United States) or erythromycin ointment at birth. Infections that develop despite this treatment require systemic treatment. For gonococcal infection, ceftriaxone 25 to 50 mg/kg IV or IM (not exceeding 125 mg) is given as a single dose. Chlamydial infection is treated with erythromycin 12.5 mg/kg orally or IV 4 times a day for 14 days. The parents should also be treated.