Невідкладні стани гіпертонічної хвороби у дітей

For hypertensive emergencies, admission to an intensive care unit (ICU) and initiation of IV antihypertensive drugs (however, if an ICU bed is not available, it is best to keep the patient in the emergency department)

For hypertensive urgencies, hospital admission and initiation of antihypertensive therapy

(See also the American Academy of Pediatrics' 2017 guidelines for screening and management of high blood pressure in children and adolescents.)

For hypertensive emergencies, the goal is to expeditiously lower BP to levels that eliminate the threats to life and stop further damage to target organs. When possible, the child should be admitted to an ICU and treated by a physician experienced in managing severe hypertension in children. However, therapy should not be delayed if admission to an ICU and/or a specialist is not readily available. In this case, the child should be managed in an emergency department by the most experienced provider available. BP should be lowered fast enough to prevent end-organ damage but slow enough not to cause hypoperfusion of these organs. Continuous IV infusion of drugs is superior, with only a 4% complication rate, as compared to 23% with the use of IV bolus drugs. When IV infusions are used, BP should be monitored every 1 to 2 minutes; if technical skill and equipment are available, an arterial line should be placed to allow continuous monitoring of BP. However, therapy should not be delayed and monitoring BP using oscillometric or auscultatory methods is acceptable. A safe rate of lowering BP is to have the systolic BP decrease by 25% every 6 hours until the symptoms resolve. Then treatment can proceed more slowly until BP is ≤ the 95th percentile (or < 140/90 in children > 12 years). Importantly, previously normotensive children with acute hypertension can be treated more aggressively than children with long-standing hypertension, who are less likely to have symptoms but who are more likely to develop hypoperfusion and thus should have BP lowered more slowly.

The preferred IV drugs are labetalol and nicardipine (see Intravenous Drugs for Children With Severe Hypertension and Symptoms or Signs of Target Organ Damage). The goal is to have the BP start to decrease within 30 minutes. If it does not, the dosing should be slowly increased toward the maximum rate and, if the effect on BP is inadequate or symptoms remain, then the other drug is added. A 2nd-line drug is used if the other first-line drug is contraindicated or the combination of labetalol and nicardipine has failed at higher doses. Once BP is under control with the IV drugs, patients can be changed to oral drugs sometimes with different drugs or drug combinations especially if the etiology has been determined.

For hypertensive urgencies (asymptomatic severe hypertension with no manifestations of organ dysfunction), IV therapy is usually not required and oral drugs can be given (see table Oral Drugs for Children With Asymptomatic Severe Hypertension). Patients' symptoms and BP are monitored every 15 minutes to 1 hour to start and then less frequently depending on the decrease in BP and the patient remaining asymptomatic. After BP decreases and is stable, patients can be monitored every 1 to 4 hours. Therapy is adjusted to attempt to reach the 95th percentile or 130/80 over the next 24 to 72 hours. Patients are kept in the hospital until BP is stable on medications between the 95th percentile and the 95th percentile + 12 mm Hg or for older children 130-140/80-90.

