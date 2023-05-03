skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Медичний нагляд за здоровою дитиною

ЗаDeborah M. Consolini, MD, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Переглянуто/перевірено трав. 2023

Well-child visits aim to do the following:

  • Promote health

  • Prevent disease through routine vaccinations and education

  • Detect and treat disease early

  • Guide parents and caregivers to optimize the child’s emotional and intellectual development

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has recommended preventive health care schedules for children who have no significant health problems and who are growing and developing normally.

The Bright Futures/AAP recommendations for preventive pediatric health care (2022), also called the periodicity schedule, are a schedule of screenings and assessments recommended at each well-child visit for newborns through adolescents 21 years of age. The periodicity schedule shows the recommendations in chart form and is updated annually. More details regarding health promotion interventions at these specific developmental stages can be found in the Bright Futures: Guidelines for Health Supervision of Infants, Children, and Adolescents, 4th Edition (2017).

Children who have developmental delay, psychosocial problems, or chronic disease may require more frequent counseling and treatment visits that are separate from preventive care visits.

In addition to physical examination, clinicians should evaluate the child’s motor, cognitive, and social development and parent-child interactions. These assessments can be made by

  • Taking a thorough history from parents and child

  • Making direct observations

  • Sometimes seeking information from outside sources such as teachers and child care providers

Developmental screening using a validated screening tool is recommended for all children during regular well-child visits at 9, 18, and 30 months of age (eg, Ages and Stages Questionnaires; PEDS: Developmental Milestones). Screening specifically for autism spectrum disorder is recommended during regular well-child visits at 18 and 24 months of age. Validated screening tools (eg, the Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers, Revised, with Follow-Up [M-CHAT-R/F]) are available for clinic use to facilitate evaluation of motor, cognitive, language, and social development (1).

Both physical examination and screening are important parts of preventive health care in infants and children. Most parameters, such as weight, are included for all children; others are applicable to selected patients, such as lead screening in 1- and 2-year-olds.

Anticipatory guidance is also important to preventive health care. It includes

  • Obtaining information about the child and parents (via questionnaire, interview, or evaluation)

  • Working with parents to promote health (forming a therapeutic alliance)

  • Teaching parents what to expect in their child’s development, how they can help enhance development (eg, by establishing a healthy lifestyle), and what the benefits of a healthy lifestyle are

Additionally, if a pregnancy is high risk (see Overview of High-Risk Pregnancy) or if the parents are first-time parents or wish to have a consultation, a prenatal visit with the pediatrician is appropriate.

Довідковий матеріал загального характеру

  1. 1. Lipkin PH, Macias MM; Council on Children With Disabilities, Section on Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics; et al: Promoting optimal development: Identifying infants and young children with developmental disorders through developmental surveillance and screening. Pediatrics 145(1):e20193449, 2020. doi: 10.1542/peds.2019-3449

Фізикальне обстеження

Зростання

Length (crown-heel) or height (once children can stand) and weight should be measured at each visit.

Head circumference should be measured at each visit through 36 months.

Growth rate should be monitored using a growth curve with percentiles; deviations in these parameters should be evaluated (see Physical Growth of Infants and Children).

Кров’яний тиск

(See also Hypertension in Children.)

Starting at 3 years of age, blood pressure (BP) should be routinely checked by using an appropriate-size cuff. The cuff should cover at least two thirds of the upper arm, and the bladder (inflatable bag inside the cuff) should encircle 80 to 100% of the circumference of the arm. If no available cuff fits the criteria, using a larger cuff is better.

Systolic and diastolic BPs are considered normal if they are < 90th percentile; actual values for each percentile vary by sex, age, and size (as height percentile), so reference to published tables is essential (see tables for BP levels for the 50th to 95th percentiles for boys and girls, below).

Systolic and diastolic BP measurements between the 90th and 95th percentiles are considered elevated and should prompt continued observation and assessment of hypertensive risk factors. If measurements are consistently 95th percentile but < 95th percentile + 12 mm Hg, children should be considered to have stage 1 hypertension, and a cause should be determined. Measurements that are ≥ 95th percentile + 12 mm Hg or ≥ 140/90, whichever is lower, indicate stage 2 hypertension, and children should be evaluated by a specialist.

Таблиця
Таблиця

Процентилі артеріального тиску (АТ) для хлопчиків за віком і зростом (виміряні та процентилі)

Systolic BP (mm Hg)

Diastolic BP (mm Hg)

Age (year)

BP Percentile*

Measured Height (in bold) or Height Percentile

Measured Height (in bold) or Height Percentile

5th

10th

25th

50th

75th

90th

95th

5th

10th

25th

50th

75th

90th

95th

1

Measured height (cm)

77.2

78.3

80.2

82.4

84.6

86.7

87.9

77.2

78.3

80.2

82.4

84.6

86.7

87.9

50th

85

85

86

86

87

88

88

40

40

40

41

41

42

42

90th

98

99

99

100

100

101

101

52

52

53

53

54

54

54

95th

102

102

103

103

104

105

105

54

54

55

55

56

57

57

95th + 12 mm Hg

114

114

115

115

116

117

117

66

66

67

67

68

69

69

2

Measured height (cm)

86.1

87.4

89.6

92.1

94.7

97.1

98.5

86.1

87.4

89.6

92.1

94.7

97.1

98.5

50th

87

87

88

89

89

90

91

43

43

44

44

45

46

46

90th

100

100

101

102

103

103

104

55

55

56

56

57

58

58

95th

104

105

105

106

107

107

108

57

58

58

59

60

61

61

95th + 12 mm Hg

116

117

117

118

119

119

120

69

70

70

71

72

73

73

3

Measured height (cm)

92.5

93.9

96.3

99

101.8

104.3

105.8

92.5

93.9

96.3

99

101.8

104.3

105.8

50th

88

89

89

90

91

92

92

45

46

46

47

48

49

49

90th

101

102

102

103

104

105

105

58

58

59

59

60

61

61

95th

106

106

107

107

108

109

109

60

61

61

62

63

64

64

95th + 12 mm Hg

118

118

119

119

120

121

121

72

73

73

74

75

76

76

4

Measured height (cm)

98.5

100.2

102.9

105.9

108.9

111.5

113.2

98.5

100.2

102.9

105.9

108.9

111.5

113.2

50th

90

90

91

92

93

94

94

48

49

49

50

51

52

52

90th

102

103

104

105

105

106

107

60

61

62

62

63

64

64

95th

107

107

108

108

109

110

110

63

64

65

66

67

67

68

95th + 12 mm Hg

119

119

120

120

121

122

122

75

76

77

78

79

79

80

5

Measured height (cm)

104.4

106.2

109.1

112.4

115.

118.6

120.3

104.4

106.2

109.1

112.4

115.7

118.6

120.3

50th

91

92

93

94

95

96

96

96

51

52

53

54

55

55

90th

103

104

105

106

107

108

108

63

64

65

65

66

67

67

95th

107

108

109

109

110

111

112

66

67

68

69

70

70

71

95th + 12 mm Hg

119

120

121

121

122

123

124

78

79

80

81

82

82

83

6

Measured height (cm)

110.3

112.2

115.3

118.9

122.4

125.6

127.5

110.3

112.2

115.3

118.9

122.4

125.6

127.5

50th

93

93

94

95

96

97

98

54

54

55

56

57

57

58

90th

105

105

106

107

109

110

110

66

66

67

68

68

69

69

95th

108

109

110

111

112

113

114

69

70

70

71

72

72

73

95th + 12 mm Hg

120

121

122

123

124

125

126

81

82

82

83

84

84

85

7

Measured height (cm)

116.1

118

121.4

125.1

128.9

123.4

134.5

116.1

118

121.4

125.1

128.9

132.4

134.5

50th

94

94

95

97

98

98

99

56

56

57

58

58

59

59

90th

106

107

108

109

110

111

111

68

68

69

70

70

71

71

95th

110

110

111

112

114

115

116

71

71

72

73

73

74

74

95th + 12 mm Hg

122

122

123

124

126

127

128

83

83

84

85

85

86

86

8

Measured height (cm)

121.4

123.5

127

131

135.1

138.8

141

121.4

123.5

127

131

135.1

138.8

141

50th

95

96

97

98

99

99

100

57

57

58

59

59

60

60

90th

107

108

109

110

111

112

112

69

70

70

71

72

72

73

95th

111

112

112

114

115

116

117

72

73

73

74

75

75

75

95th + 12 mm Hg

123

124

124

126

127

128

129

84

85

85

86

87

87

87

9

Measured height (cm)

126

128.3

132.1

136.3

140.7

144.7

147.1

126

128.3

132.1

136.3

140.7

144.7

147.1

50th

96

97

98

99

100

101

101

57

58

59

60

61

62

62

90th

107

108

109

110

112

113

114

70

71

72

73

74

74

74

95th

112

112

113

115

116

118

119

74

74

75

76

76

77

77

95th + 12 mm Hg

124

124

125

127

128

130

131

86

86

87

88

88

89

89

10

Measured height (cm)

130.2

132.7

136.7

141.3

145.9

150.1

152.7

130.2

132.7

136.7

141.3

145.9

150.1

152.7

50th

97

98

99

100

101

102

103

59

60

61

62

63

63

64

90th

108

109

111

112

113

115

116

72

73

74

74

75

75

76

95th

112

113

114

116

118

120

121

76

76

77

77

78

78

78

95th + 12 mm Hg

124

125

126

128

130

132

133

88

88

89

89

90

90

90

11

Measured height (cm)

134.7

137.3

141.5

146.4

151.3

155.8

158.6

134.7

137.3

141.5

146.4

151.3

155.8

158.6

50th

99

99

101

102

103

104

106

61

61

62

63

63

63

63

90th

110

111

112

114

116

117

118

74

74

75

75

75

76

76

95th

114

114

116

118

120

123

124

77

78

78

78

78

78

78

95th + 12 mm Hg

126

126

128

130

132

135

136

89

90

90

90

90

90

90

12

Measured height (cm)

140.3

101

143

101

147.5

102

152.7

104

157.9

106

162.6

108

165.5

109

140.3

61

143

62

147.5

62

152.7

62

157.9

62

162.6

63

165.5

63

50th

101

101

102

104

106

108

109

61

62

62

62

62

63

63

90th

113

114

115

117

119

121

122

75

75

75

75

75

76

76

95th

116

117

118

121

124

126

128

78

78

78

78

78

79

79

95th + 12 mm Hg

128

129

130

133

136

138

140

90

90

90

90

90

91

91

13

Measured height (cm)

147

150

154.9

160.3

165.7

170.5

173.4

147

150

154.9

160.3

165.7

170.5

173.4

50th

103

104

105

108

110

111

112

61

60

61

62

63

64

65

90th

115

116

118

121

124

126

126

74

74

74

75

76

77

77

95th

119

120

122

125

128

130

131

78

78

78

78

80

81

81

95th + 12 mm Hg

131

132

134

137

140

142

143

90

90

90

90

92

93

93

14

Measured height (cm)

153.8

156.9

162

167.5

172.7

177.4

180.1

153.8

156.9

162

167.5

172.7

177.4

180.1

50th

105

106

109

111

112

113

113

60

60

62

64

65

66

67

90th

119

120

123

126

127

128

129

74

74

75

77

78

79

80

95th

123

125

127

130

132

133

134

77

78

79

81

82

83

84

95th + 12 mm Hg

135

137

139

142

144

145

146

89

90

91

93

94

95

96

15

Measured height (cm)

159

162

166.9

172.2

177.2

181.6

184.2

159

162

166.9

172.2

177.2

181.6

184.2

50th

108

110

112

113

114

114

114

61

62

64

65

66

67

68

90th

123

124

126

128

129

130

130

75

76

78

79

80

81

81

95th

127

129

131

132

134

135

135

78

79

81

83

84

85

85

95th + 12 mm Hg

139

141

143

144

146

147

147

90

91

93

95

96

97

97

16

Measured height (cm)

162.1

165

169.6

174.6

179.5

183.8

186.4

162.1

165

169.6

174.6

179.5

183.8

186.4

50th

111

112

114

115

115

116

116

63

64

66

67

68

69

69

90th

126

127

128

129

131

131

132

77

78

79

80

81

82

82

95th

130

131

133

134

135

136

137

80

81

83

84

85

86

86

95th + 12 mm Hg

142

143

145

146

147

148

149

92

93

95

96

97

98

98

17

Measured height (cm)

163.8

166.5

170.9

175.8

180.7

184.9

187.5

163.8

166.5

170.9

175.8

180.7

184.9

187.5

50th

114

115

116

117

117

118

118

65

66

67

68

69

70

70

90th

128

129

130

131

132

133

134

78

79

80

81

82

82

83

95th

132

133

134

135

137

138

138

81

82

84

85

86

86

87

95th + 12 mm Hg

144

145

146

147

149

150

150

93

94

96

97

98

98

99

* The 90th percentile is 1.28 standard deviations (SDs) and the 95th percentile is 1.645 SDs over the mean.

Adapted from Flynn JT, Kaelber DC, Baker-Smith CM, et al: Clinical practice guideline for screening and management of high blood pressure in children and adolescents. Pediatrics 140(3):e20171904, 2017. doi: 10.1542/peds.2017-1904

Таблиця
Таблиця

Процентилі артеріального тиску (АТ) для дівчат за віком і зростом (виміряні та процентилі)

Systolic BP (mm Hg)

Diastolic BP (mm Hg)

Age (year)

BP Percentile*

Measured Height (in bold) or Height Percentile

Measured Height (in bold) or Height Percentile

5th

10th

25th

50th

75th

90th

95th

5th

10th

25th

50th

75th

90th

95th

1

Measured height (cm)

75.4

76.6

78.6

80.8

83

84.9

86.1

75.4

76.6

78.6

80.8

83

84.9

86.1

50th

84

85

86

86

87

88

88

41

42

42

43

44

45

46

90th

98

99

99

100

101

102

102

54

55

56

56

57

58

58

95th

101

102

102

103

104

105

105

59

59

60

60

61

62

62

95th + 12 mm Hg

113

114

114

115

116

117

117

71

71

72

72

73

74

74

2

Measured height (cm)

84.9

86.3

88.6

91.1

93.7

96

97.4

84.9

86.3

88.6

91.1

93.7

96

97.4

50th

87

87

88

89

90

91

91

45

46

47

48

49

50

51

90th

101

101

102

103

104

105

106

58

58

59

60

61

62

62

95th

104

105

106

106

107

108

109

62

63

63

64

65

66

66

95th + 12 mm Hg

116

117

118

118

119

120

121

74

75

75

76

77

78

78

3

Measured height (cm)

91

92.4

94.9

97.6

100.5

103.1

104.6

91

92.4

94.9

97.6

100.5

103.1

104.6

50th

88

89

89

90

91

92

93

48

48

49

50

51

53

53

90th

102

103

104

104

105

106

107

60

61

61

62

63

64

65

95th

106

106

107

108

109

110

110

64

65

65

66

67

68

69

95th + 12 mm Hg

118

118

119

120

121

122

122

76

77

77

78

79

80

81

4

Measured height (cm)

97.2

98.8

101.4

104.5

107.6

110.5

112.2

97.2

98.8

101.4

104.5

107.6

110.5

112.2

50th

89

90

91

92

93

94

94

50

51

51

53

54

55

55

90th

103

104

105

106

107

108

108

62

63

64

65

66

67

67

95th

107

108

109

109

110

111

112

66

67

68

69

70

70

71

95th + 12 mm Hg

119

120

121

121

122

123

124

78

79

80

81

82

82

83

5

Measured height (cm)

103.6

105.3

108.2

111.5

114.9

118.1

120

103.6

105.3

108.2

111.5

114.9

118.1

120

50th

90

91

92

93

94

95

96

52

52

53

55

56

57

57

90th

104

105

106

107

108

109

110

64

65

66

67

68

69

70

95th

108

109

109

110

111

112

113

68

69

70

71

72

73

73

95th + 12 mm Hg

120

121

121

122

123

124

125

80

81

82

83

84

85

85

6

Measured height (cm)

110

111.8

114.9

118.4

122.1

125.6

127.7

110

111.8

114.9

118.4

122.1

125.6

127.7

50th

92

92

93

94

96

97

97

54

54

55

56

57

58

59

90th

105

106

107

108

109

110

111

67

67

68

69

70

71

71

95th

109

109

110

111

112

113

114

70

71

72

72

73

74

74

95th + 12 mm Hg

121

121

122

123

124

125

126

82

83

84

84

85

86

86

7

Measured height (cm)

115.9

117.8

121.1

124.9

128.8

132.5

134.7

115.9

117.8

121.1

124.9

128.8

132.5

134.7

50th

92

93

94

95

97

98

99

55

55

56

57

58

59

60

90th

106

106

107

109

110

111

112

68

68

69

70

71

72

72

95th

109

110

111

112

113

114

115

72

72

73

73

74

74

75

95th + 12 mm Hg

121

122

123

124

125

126

127

84

84

85

85

86

86

87

8

Measured height (cm)

121

123

126.5

130.6

134.7

138.5

140.9

121

123

126.5

130.6

134.7

138.5

140.9

50th

93

94

95

97

98

99

100

56

56

57

59

60

61

61

90th

107

107

108

110

111

112

113

69

70

71

72

72

73

73

95th

110

111

112

113

115

116

117

72

73

74

74

75

75

75

95th + 12 mm Hg

122

123

124

125

127

128

129

84

85

86

86

87

87

87

9

Measured height (cm)

125.3

127.6

131.3

135.6

140.1

144.1

146.6

125.3

127.6

131.3

135.6

140.1

144.1

146.6

50th

95

95

97

98

99

100

101

57

58

59

60

60

61

61

90th

108

108

109

111

112

113

114

71

71

72

73

73

73

73

95th

112

112

113

114

116

117

118

74

74

75

75

75

75

75

95th + 12 mm Hg

124

124

125

126

128

129

130

86

86

87

87

87

87

87

10

Measured height (cm)

129.7

132.2

136.3

141

145.8

150.2

152.8

129.7

132.2

136.3

141

145.8

150.2

152.8

50th

96

97

98

99

101

102

103

58

59

59

60

61

61

62

90th

109

110

111

112

113

115

116

72

73

73

73

73

73

73

95th

113

114

114

116

117

119

120

75

75

76

76

76

76

76

95th + 12 mm Hg

125

126

126

128

129

131

132

87

87

88

88

88

88

88

11

Measured height (cm)

135.6

138.3

142.8

147.8

152.8

157.3

160

135.6

138.3

142.8

147.8

152.8

157.3

160

50th

98

99

101

102

104

105

106

60

60

60

61

62

63

64

90th

111

112

113

114

116

118

120

74

74

74

74

74

75

75

95th

115

116

117

118

120

123

124

76

77

77

77

77

77

77

95th + 12 mm Hg

127

128

129

130

132

135

136

88

89

89

89

89

89

89

12

Measured height (cm)

142.8

145.5

149.9

154.8

159.6

163.8

166.4

142.8

145.5

149.9

154.8

159.6

163.8

166.4

50th

102

102

104

105

107

108

108

61

61

61

62

64

65

65

90th

114

115

116

118

120

122

122

75

75

75

75

76

76

76

95th

118

119

120

122

124

125

126

78

78

78

78

79

79

79

95th + 12 mm Hg

130

131

132

134

136

137

138

90

90

90

90

91

91

91

13

Measured height (cm)

148.1

150.6

154.7

159.2

163.7

167.8

170.2

148.1

150.6

154.7

159.2

163.7

167.8

170.2

50th

104

105

106

107

108

108

109

62

62

63

64

65

65

66

90th

116

117

119

121

122

123

123

75

75

75

76

76

76

76

95th

121

122

123

124

126

126

127

79

79

79

79

80

80

81

95th + 12 mm Hg

133

134

135

136

138

138

139