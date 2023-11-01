Тендиніт ахілла

Ice, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and stretches

Modification of activities

Sometimes a heel lift

Tendon inflammation should initially be treated with ice, gentle calf muscle stretching, and use of NSAIDs.

A heel lift can be placed in the shoes to take tension off the tendon. Athletes should be instructed to avoid uphill and downhill running until the tendon is not painful and to engage in cross-training aerobic conditioning.

Most clinicians treat complete tears of the Achilles tendon with surgical repair. However, recent studies (1, 2, 3) have shown that nonoperative management (including highly structured rehabilitation activities) gives long-term results similar to those of surgical repair in terms of ankle strength, range of motion in the ankle, rates of repeat tear of the tendon, and ability to do pre-injury activity.