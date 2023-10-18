Деякі корисні результати при дисфагії
Finding
Possible Cause
Tremor, ataxia, balance disturbance
Focal easy fatigability, particularly of facial muscles
Muscle fasciculation, wasting, weakness
Motor neuron disease, myopathy
Rapidly progressive, constant dysphagia, no neurologic findings
Esophageal obstruction, probably cancer
Food impaction
Gastrointestinal reflux symptoms
Peptic stricture
Intermittent dysphagia
Slow progression (months to years) of dysphagia to solids and then to liquids, sometimes with nocturnal regurgitation
Neck mass, thyromegaly
Extrinsic compression
Dusky, erythematous rash, muscle tenderness
Raynaud phenomenon, arthralgias, skin tightening/contractures of fingers