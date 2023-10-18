Деякі фактори, що сприяють енурезу
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Infrequent, hard-pebble, or very large stools
Encopresis
Abdominal discomfort
History of a constipating diet (eg, excessive milk and dairy, few fruits and vegetables)
Usually clinical evaluation alone (including stooling diary)
Sometimes abdominal x-ray
Increased urine output due to any cause (eg, diabetes mellitus, argininevasopressin deficiency [central diabetes insipidus], nephrogenic diabetes insipidus, excessive water intake, sickle cell disease or trait)
Vary by disorder
For diabetes mellitus, serum glucose
For diabetes insipidus, serum and blood osmolality and possibly urine sample
For sickle cell, sickle cell testing
Maturational delay
No diurnal incontinence
More common among boys and heavy sleepers
Possible family history of bed-wetting
Clinical evaluation alone
History of snoring with pauses in breathing that last 15 seconds or longer followed by loud snorts
Excessive daytime sleepiness
Enlarged tonsils/adenoids
Polysomnography
Spinal dysraphism (eg, spina bifida, tethered cord, occult defects), leading to urinary retention
Obvious vertebral defects, protruding meningeal sac, lumbosacral dimple or hair tuft, lower-extremity weakness, decreased sensation in lower extremities
Absence of ankle jerk reflex, cremasteric reflex, and anal wink
Lumbosacral x-rays
For occult conditions, spinal MRI
Stress
School difficulties, social isolation or difficulties, family stress (eg, divorce, separation)
Clinical evaluation alone (including voiding diary)
Dysuria, hematuria, frequency, urgency
Fever
Abdominal pain
Urinalysis
Urine culture
For patients with pyelonephritis, ultrasonography and voiding cystourethrogram