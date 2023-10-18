skip to main content
Деякі фактори, що сприяють енурезу

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Constipation

Infrequent, hard-pebble, or very large stools

Encopresis

Abdominal discomfort

History of a constipating diet (eg, excessive milk and dairy, few fruits and vegetables)

Usually clinical evaluation alone (including stooling diary)

Sometimes abdominal x-ray

Increased urine output due to any cause (eg, diabetes mellitus, argininevasopressin deficiency [central diabetes insipidus], nephrogenic diabetes insipidus, excessive water intake, sickle cell disease or trait)

Vary by disorder

For diabetes mellitus, serum glucose

For diabetes insipidus, serum and blood osmolality and possibly urine sample

For sickle cell, sickle cell testing

Maturational delay

No diurnal incontinence

More common among boys and heavy sleepers

Possible family history of bed-wetting

Clinical evaluation alone

Sleep apnea

History of snoring with pauses in breathing that last 15 seconds or longer followed by loud snorts

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Enlarged tonsils/adenoids

Polysomnography

Spinal dysraphism (eg, spina bifida, tethered cord, occult defects), leading to urinary retention

Obvious vertebral defects, protruding meningeal sac, lumbosacral dimple or hair tuft, lower-extremity weakness, decreased sensation in lower extremities

Absence of ankle jerk reflex, cremasteric reflex, and anal wink

Lumbosacral x-rays

For occult conditions, spinal MRI

Stress

School difficulties, social isolation or difficulties, family stress (eg, divorce, separation)

Clinical evaluation alone (including voiding diary)

Urinary tract infection

Dysuria, hematuria, frequency, urgency

Fever

Abdominal pain

Urinalysis

Urine culture

For patients with pyelonephritis, ultrasonography and voiding cystourethrogram

