Деякі підказки для діагностики тазового болю
Finding
Possible Diagnosis
Syncope or hemorrhagic shock
Ruptured ectopic pregnancy
Possibly a ruptured ovarian cyst
Vaginal discharge, cervical motion tenderness, uterine and adnexal tenderness; sometimes fever
Pelvic inflammatory disease, with possible tubo-ovarian abscess
Sudden onset of severe pain, sometimes localized to one side or with nausea
Ruptured ovarian cyst
Epigastric or periumbilical pain, followed by brief nausea and anorexia, then by fever and right lower quadrant pain (sometimes with cervical motion tenderness)
Constipation, diarrhea, relief or worsening of pain during defecation; sometimes rectal bleeding
Other gastrointestinal disorders
Left lower quadrant pain and tenderness in patients > 40 years, sometimes with fever
Tenderness in the suprapubic area or anterior vaginal wall with chronic or recurrent urinary symptoms (dysuria, urinary frequency or urgency)
Lower urinary tract disorder (eg, interstitial cystitis [painful bladder syndrome]), causing bladder or urethral pain
Fixed, immobile uterus or adnexa
Gynecologic or other pelvic cancer
Adnexal mass, sometimes with tenderness
Ovarian cyst or tumor
Tubo-ovarian abscess
Acute, painful defecation plus localized, tender, fluctuant mass felt during internal or external rectal examination; with or without fever