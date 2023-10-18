skip to main content
Деякі підказки для діагностики тазового болю

Finding

Possible Diagnosis

Syncope or hemorrhagic shock

Ruptured ectopic pregnancy

Possibly a ruptured ovarian cyst

Vaginal discharge, cervical motion tenderness, uterine and adnexal tenderness; sometimes fever

Pelvic inflammatory disease, with possible tubo-ovarian abscess

Sudden onset of severe pain, sometimes localized to one side or with nausea

Adnexal torsion

Ruptured ovarian cyst

Ectopic pregnancy

Renal colic

Epigastric or periumbilical pain, followed by brief nausea and anorexia, then by fever and right lower quadrant pain (sometimes with cervical motion tenderness)

Appendicitis

Constipation, diarrhea, relief or worsening of pain during defecation; sometimes rectal bleeding

Inflammatory bowel disease

Irritable bowel syndrome

Other gastrointestinal disorders

Left lower quadrant pain and tenderness in patients > 40 years, sometimes with fever

Diverticulitis

Tenderness in the suprapubic area or anterior vaginal wall with chronic or recurrent urinary symptoms (dysuria, urinary frequency or urgency)

Lower urinary tract disorder (eg, interstitial cystitis [painful bladder syndrome]), causing bladder or urethral pain

Fixed, immobile uterus or adnexa

Endometriosis

Gynecologic or other pelvic cancer

Adnexal mass, sometimes with tenderness

Ovarian cyst or tumor

Ectopic pregnancy

Tubo-ovarian abscess

Adnexal torsion

Acute, painful defecation plus localized, tender, fluctuant mass felt during internal or external rectal examination; with or without fever

Anorectal abscess

