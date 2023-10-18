Деякі причини кровотечі з піхви під час раннього строку вагітності
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Obstetric disorders
Vaginal bleeding with or without abdominal or pelvic pain (often sudden, localized, and constant, not crampy)
Closed cervical os
No fetal heart sounds
Possible hemodynamic instability if ectopic pregnancy is ruptured
Sometimes, a palpable adnexal mass
Quantitative beta-hCG measurement, repeated every 2 days if diagnosis is uncertain
Complete blood count
Pelvic ultrasonography
Sometimes, endometrial sampling
Laparoscopy or, if the patient is hemodynamically unstable, laparotomy
Threatened abortion
Vaginal bleeding with or without crampy abdominal pain
Closed cervical os
Fetal heart rate auscultation
Quantitative beta-hCG measurement
Complete blood count
Pelvic ultrasonography
Inevitable abortion
Vaginal bleeding with crampy abdominal pain
Open cervical os (dilated cervix)
Evaluation as for threatened abortion
Incomplete abortion
Vaginal bleeding with crampy abdominal pain
Open or closed cervical os
Products of conception often seen or felt through os
Evaluation as for threatened abortion
Complete abortion
Mild vaginal bleeding at presentation but usually a history of significant vaginal bleeding immediately preceding visit; sometimes, with mild, crampy abdominal pain
Closed cervical os; uterus is nonpregnant size
Evaluation as for threatened abortion
Usually, history of recent induced or spontaneous abortion (risk is higher if induced abortion is performed without appropriately trained clinicians and equipment or if self-induced)
Fever, chills, constant abdominal or pelvic pain
Vaginal bleeding and/or purulent vaginal discharge
Uterine tenderness
Open cervical os
Evaluation as for threatened abortion plus evaluation for STIs and vaginitis
Gestational trophoblastic disease (hydatidiform mole)
Vaginal bleeding, with or without crampy abdominal pain
Larger-than-expected uterine size, often elevated blood pressure, severe vomiting
If more advanced, sometimes passage of grapelike tissue from the vagina
Evaluation as for threatened abortion plus thyroid tests, creatinine, liver tests, chest x-ray
Ruptured corpus luteum cyst
Localized abdominal pain, vaginal bleeding, sometimes nausea and vomiting
Sudden onset of symptoms
Evaluation as for ectopic pregnancy
Gynecologic or other disorders
Trauma
History or suspicion of physical trauma (eg, motor vehicle accident, laceration of the cervix or vagina due to instrumentation or sexual assault, sometimes a complication of chorionic villus sampling or amniocentesis)
Complete blood count
Pelvic ultrasonography (to evaluate fetus)
Other imaging studies (to evaluate for injury or internal bleeding)
Questions about possible intimate partner violence or sexual assault, if suspected
Spotting or scant bleeding with vaginal discharge
Sometimes, dyspareunia
Evaluation for vaginitis and STIs
Mucopurulent cervical discharge
Sometimes, scant vaginal bleeding
Sometimes, cervical motion tenderness, abdominal pain, or both
Evaluation for STIs and vaginitis
Scant vaginal bleeding, no pain
Polypoid mass protruding from cervix
Pelvic examination
Histology of specimen after biopsy or removal
Beta-hCG = beta subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin; STIs = sexually transmitted infections.
* Evaluation of concerning symptoms in all pregnant patients should include assessment of maternal vital signs, physical examination, and evaluation of fetal status with fetal heart rate monitoring or ultrasonography.