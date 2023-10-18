skip to main content
Деякі причини кровотечі з піхви під час раннього строку вагітності

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach*

Obstetric disorders

Ectopic pregnancy

Vaginal bleeding with or without abdominal or pelvic pain (often sudden, localized, and constant, not crampy)

Closed cervical os

No fetal heart sounds

Possible hemodynamic instability if ectopic pregnancy is ruptured

Sometimes, a palpable adnexal mass

Quantitative beta-hCG measurement, repeated every 2 days if diagnosis is uncertain

Complete blood count

Pelvic ultrasonography

Sometimes, endometrial sampling

Laparoscopy or, if the patient is hemodynamically unstable, laparotomy

Threatened abortion

Vaginal bleeding with or without crampy abdominal pain

Closed cervical os

Fetal heart rate auscultation

Quantitative beta-hCG measurement

Complete blood count

Pelvic ultrasonography

Inevitable abortion

Vaginal bleeding with crampy abdominal pain

Open cervical os (dilated cervix)

Evaluation as for threatened abortion

Incomplete abortion

Vaginal bleeding with crampy abdominal pain

Open or closed cervical os

Products of conception often seen or felt through os

Evaluation as for threatened abortion

Complete abortion

Mild vaginal bleeding at presentation but usually a history of significant vaginal bleeding immediately preceding visit; sometimes, with mild, crampy abdominal pain

Closed cervical os; uterus is nonpregnant size

Evaluation as for threatened abortion

Septic abortion

Usually, history of recent induced or spontaneous abortion (risk is higher if induced abortion is performed without appropriately trained clinicians and equipment or if self-induced)

Fever, chills, constant abdominal or pelvic pain

Vaginal bleeding and/or purulent vaginal discharge

Uterine tenderness

Open cervical os

Evaluation as for threatened abortion plus evaluation for STIs and vaginitis

Gestational trophoblastic disease (hydatidiform mole)

Vaginal bleeding, with or without crampy abdominal pain

Larger-than-expected uterine size, often elevated blood pressure, severe vomiting

If more advanced, sometimes passage of grapelike tissue from the vagina

Evaluation as for threatened abortion plus thyroid tests, creatinine, liver tests, chest x-ray

Ruptured corpus luteum cyst

Localized abdominal pain, vaginal bleeding, sometimes nausea and vomiting

Sudden onset of symptoms

Evaluation as for ectopic pregnancy

Gynecologic or other disorders

Trauma

History or suspicion of physical trauma (eg, motor vehicle accident, laceration of the cervix or vagina due to instrumentation or sexual assault, sometimes a complication of chorionic villus sampling or amniocentesis)

Complete blood count

Pelvic ultrasonography (to evaluate fetus)

Other imaging studies (to evaluate for injury or internal bleeding)

Questions about possible intimate partner violence or sexual assault, if suspected

Vaginitis

Spotting or scant bleeding with vaginal discharge

Sometimes, dyspareunia

Evaluation for vaginitis and STIs

Cervicitis

Mucopurulent cervical discharge

Sometimes, scant vaginal bleeding

Sometimes, cervical motion tenderness, abdominal pain, or both

Evaluation for STIs and vaginitis

Cervical polyp

Scant vaginal bleeding, no pain

Polypoid mass protruding from cervix

Pelvic examination

Histology of specimen after biopsy or removal

Beta-hCG = beta subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin; STIs = sexually transmitted infections.

* Evaluation of concerning symptoms in all pregnant patients should include assessment of maternal vital signs, physical examination, and evaluation of fetal status with fetal heart rate monitoring or ultrasonography.

