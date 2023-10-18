skip to main content
Деякі причини підгострої* задишки

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach†

Pulmonary causes

COPD exacerbation

Cough, productive or nonproductive

Poor air movement

Accessory muscle use or pursed lip breathing

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes chest x-ray and arterial blood gas measurement

Pneumonia

Fever, productive cough, dyspnea, sometimes pleuritic chest pain

Focal lung findings, including crackles, decreased breath sounds, and egophony

Chest x-ray

Sometimes blood and sputum cultures

WBC count

Cardiac causes

Angina or CAD

Substernal chest pressure with or without radiation to the arm or jaw, often provoked by physical exertion, particularly in patients with risk factors for CAD

ECG

Cardiac stress testing

Cardiac catheterization

Heart failure

Crackles, S3 gallop, and signs of central or peripheral volume overload (eg, elevated neck veins, peripheral edema)

Dyspnea while lying flat (orthopnea) or appearing 1–2 hours after falling asleep (paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea)

Chest x-ray

BNP measurement

Echocardiography

Pericardial effusion or tamponade

Muffled heart sounds or enlarged cardiac silhouette in patients with risk factors for pericardial effusion (eg, cancer, pericarditis, SLE)

Possibly pulsus paradoxus

Orthopnea

Echocardiography

Other causes

Metabolic acidosis

Elevated respiratory rate

Basic metabolic panel

ABG measurement

Hyperthyroidism

Tachycardia, warm skin, lid lag, tremor

TSH and free T4 measurement

* Subacute dyspnea occurs within hours or days.

† Most patients should have pulse oximetry and, unless symptoms are clearly a mild exacerbation of a known chronic disease, chest x-ray.

ABG = arterial blood gas; CAD = coronary artery disease; COPD = chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; SLE = systemic lupus erythematosus; S3 = third heart sound; T4 = thyroxine; TSH = thyroid stimulating hormone; WBC = white blood cell.

