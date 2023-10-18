Деякі причини підгострої* задишки
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach†
Pulmonary causes
COPD exacerbation
Cough, productive or nonproductive
Poor air movement
Accessory muscle use or pursed lip breathing
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes chest x-ray and arterial blood gas measurement
Fever, productive cough, dyspnea, sometimes pleuritic chest pain
Focal lung findings, including crackles, decreased breath sounds, and egophony
Chest x-ray
Sometimes blood and sputum cultures
WBC count
Cardiac causes
Substernal chest pressure with or without radiation to the arm or jaw, often provoked by physical exertion, particularly in patients with risk factors for CAD
ECG
Cardiac stress testing
Cardiac catheterization
Crackles, S3 gallop, and signs of central or peripheral volume overload (eg, elevated neck veins, peripheral edema)
Dyspnea while lying flat (orthopnea) or appearing 1–2 hours after falling asleep (paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea)
Chest x-ray
BNP measurement
Echocardiography
Muffled heart sounds or enlarged cardiac silhouette in patients with risk factors for pericardial effusion (eg, cancer, pericarditis, SLE)
Possibly pulsus paradoxus
Orthopnea
Echocardiography
Other causes
Elevated respiratory rate
Basic metabolic panel
ABG measurement
Tachycardia, warm skin, lid lag, tremor
TSH and free T4 measurement
* Subacute dyspnea occurs within hours or days.
† Most patients should have pulse oximetry and, unless symptoms are clearly a mild exacerbation of a known chronic disease, chest x-ray.
ABG = arterial blood gas; CAD = coronary artery disease; COPD = chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; SLE = systemic lupus erythematosus; S3 = third heart sound; T4 = thyroxine; TSH = thyroid stimulating hormone; WBC = white blood cell.