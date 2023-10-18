Деякі причини кровохаркання
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Tracheobronchial source
Acute: Productive or nonproductive cough
Chronic: Cough on most days of the month or for 3 months per year for 2 successive years in patients with known COPD or smoking history
Acute: Clinical evaluation
Chronic: Chest x-ray
Chronic cough and mucus production in patients with a history of recurrent infections
High-resolution chest CT
Bronchoscopy
Broncholithiasis
Calcified lymph nodes in patients with history of prior granulomatous disease
Chest CT
Bronchoscopy
Foreign body (typically chronic and undiagnosed)
Chronic cough (typically in an infant or young child) without symptoms of an upper respiratory infection
Sometimes fever
Chest x-ray
Sometimes bronchoscopy
Tumor (bronchogenic, bronchial, metastatic, Kaposi sarcoma)
Night sweats
Weight loss
History of heavy smoking
Risk factors for Kaposi sarcoma (eg, HIV infection)
Chest x-ray
CT
Bronchoscopy
Pulmonary parenchymal source
Active granulomatous disease (tuberculous, fungal, parasitic, syphilitic) or mycetoma (including aspergilloma, fungus ball)
Fever, cough, night sweats, and weight loss in patients with known exposures
Often history of immunosuppression
Chest x-ray
Chest CT
Microbiologic testing of sputum samples or bronchoscopy washings (may reveal diffuse alveolar hemorrhage)
Fatigue
Weight loss
Often hematuria
Sometimes edema
Urinalysis
Creatinine levels
Renal biopsy
Antiglomerular basement membrane testing
ANCA testing
Often chronic, bloody nasal discharge and nasal ulcerations
Often joint pain and skin manifestations (nodules, purpura)
Gingival thickening and mulberry gingivitis
Saddle nose and nasal septum perforation
Sometimes renal insufficiency
Biopsy of any affected area (eg, kidney, skin) with ANCA testing and demonstration of vasculitis in small to medium-sized arteries
Bronchoscopy (may reveal diffuse alveolar hemorrhage)
Subacute fever
Cough
Night sweats
Anorexia
Weight loss
Poor dentition
Chest x-ray or CT showing irregularly shaped cavity with air-fluid levels
Lupus pneumonitis
Fever, cough, dyspnea, and pleuritic chest pain in patients with a history of systemic lupus erythematosus
Chest CT (showing alveolitis)
Sometimes bronchoscopy washings (showing lymphocytosis or granulocytosis or diffuse alveolar hemorrhage)
Fever, productive cough, dyspnea, pleuritic chest pain
Decreased breath sounds or egophony
Elevated WBC count
Chest x-ray
Blood and sputum cultures in hospitalized patients
Primary vascular source
Aortic aneurysm with leakage into the pulmonary parenchyma
Back pain
Chest x-ray showing widened mediastinum
Chest CT angiography
Arteriovenous malformation
Presence of mucocutaneous telangiectasia or peripheral cyanosis
Chest CT angiography
Pulmonary angiography
Elevated pulmonary venous pressure (especially in mitral stenosis, left-sided heart failure)
Crackles
Signs of central or peripheral volume overload (eg, elevated neck veins, peripheral edema)
Dyspnea while lying flat (orthopnea) or appearing 1–2 hours after falling asleep (paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea)
ECG
BNP measurement
Echocardiography
Pulmonary artery rupture
Recent placement or manipulation of a pulmonary artery catheter
Emergency chest CT angiography or emergency pulmonary angiography
Pulmonary embolism, causing pulmonary infarction
Abrupt onset of sharp chest pain, increased respiratory rate and heart rate, particularly in patients with known risk factors for pulmonary embolism
CT angiography or V/Q scanning
Doppler or duplex studies of extremities showing findings of DVT
Tracheal-innominate artery fistula
Placement of tracheostomy tube within the previous 3 days to 6 weeks
Identifying hemorrhage from endotracheal tube in compatible clinical setting
Miscellaneous
Pulmonary endometriosis (catamenial hemoptysis)
Recurrent hemoptysis during menstruation
Sometimes therapeutic trial of oral contraceptives
Systemic coagulopathy or use of anticoagulants or thrombolytics
Patients receiving systemic anticoagulants for treatment of pulmonary embolism, DVT, or atrial fibrillation
Patients receiving thrombolytics for treatment of stroke or myocardial infarction
Sometimes a family history
PT/PTT or anti-factor Xa levels
Cessation of hemoptysis with correction of coagulation deficit
* All patients with hemoptysis should have chest x-ray and pulse oximetry.
BNP = brain (B-type) natriuretic peptide; ANCA = antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody; COPD = chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; DVT = deep venous thrombosis; PT = prothrombin time; PTT = partial thromboplastin time; V/Q = ventilation/perfusion; WBC = white blood cell.