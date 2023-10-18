skip to main content
Деякі причини кровохаркання

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach*

Tracheobronchial source

Bronchitis (acute or chronic)

Acute: Productive or nonproductive cough

Chronic: Cough on most days of the month or for 3 months per year for 2 successive years in patients with known COPD or smoking history

Acute: Clinical evaluation

Chronic: Chest x-ray

Bronchiectasis

Chronic cough and mucus production in patients with a history of recurrent infections

High-resolution chest CT

Bronchoscopy

Broncholithiasis

Calcified lymph nodes in patients with history of prior granulomatous disease

Chest CT

Bronchoscopy

Foreign body (typically chronic and undiagnosed)

Chronic cough (typically in an infant or young child) without symptoms of an upper respiratory infection

Sometimes fever

Chest x-ray

Sometimes bronchoscopy

Tumor (bronchogenic, bronchial, metastatic, Kaposi sarcoma)

Night sweats

Weight loss

History of heavy smoking

Risk factors for Kaposi sarcoma (eg, HIV infection)

Chest x-ray

CT

Bronchoscopy

Pulmonary parenchymal source

Active granulomatous disease (tuberculous, fungal, parasitic, syphilitic) or mycetoma (including aspergilloma, fungus ball)

Fever, cough, night sweats, and weight loss in patients with known exposures

Often history of immunosuppression

Chest x-ray

Chest CT

Microbiologic testing of sputum samples or bronchoscopy washings (may reveal diffuse alveolar hemorrhage)

Goodpasture syndrome

Fatigue

Weight loss

Often hematuria

Sometimes edema

Urinalysis

Creatinine levels

Renal biopsy

Antiglomerular basement membrane testing

ANCA testing

Granulomatosis with polyangiitis

Often chronic, bloody nasal discharge and nasal ulcerations

Often joint pain and skin manifestations (nodules, purpura)

Gingival thickening and mulberry gingivitis

Saddle nose and nasal septum perforation

Sometimes renal insufficiency

Biopsy of any affected area (eg, kidney, skin) with ANCA testing and demonstration of vasculitis in small to medium-sized arteries

Bronchoscopy (may reveal diffuse alveolar hemorrhage)

Lung abscess

Subacute fever

Cough

Night sweats

Anorexia

Weight loss

Poor dentition

Chest x-ray or CT showing irregularly shaped cavity with air-fluid levels

Lupus pneumonitis

Fever, cough, dyspnea, and pleuritic chest pain in patients with a history of systemic lupus erythematosus

Chest CT (showing alveolitis)

Sometimes bronchoscopy washings (showing lymphocytosis or granulocytosis or diffuse alveolar hemorrhage)

Pneumonia

Fever, productive cough, dyspnea, pleuritic chest pain

Decreased breath sounds or egophony

Elevated WBC count

Chest x-ray

Blood and sputum cultures in hospitalized patients

Primary vascular source

Aortic aneurysm with leakage into the pulmonary parenchyma

Back pain

Chest x-ray showing widened mediastinum

Chest CT angiography

Arteriovenous malformation

Presence of mucocutaneous telangiectasia or peripheral cyanosis

Chest CT angiography

Pulmonary angiography

Elevated pulmonary venous pressure (especially in mitral stenosis, left-sided heart failure)

Crackles

Signs of central or peripheral volume overload (eg, elevated neck veins, peripheral edema)

Dyspnea while lying flat (orthopnea) or appearing 1–2 hours after falling asleep (paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea)

ECG

BNP measurement

Echocardiography

Pulmonary artery rupture

Recent placement or manipulation of a pulmonary artery catheter

Emergency chest CT angiography or emergency pulmonary angiography

Pulmonary embolism, causing pulmonary infarction

Abrupt onset of sharp chest pain, increased respiratory rate and heart rate, particularly in patients with known risk factors for pulmonary embolism

CT angiography or V/Q scanning

Doppler or duplex studies of extremities showing findings of DVT

Tracheal-innominate artery fistula

Placement of tracheostomy tube within the previous 3 days to 6 weeks

Identifying hemorrhage from endotracheal tube in compatible clinical setting

Miscellaneous

Pulmonary endometriosis (catamenial hemoptysis)

Recurrent hemoptysis during menstruation

Sometimes therapeutic trial of oral contraceptives

Systemic coagulopathy or use of anticoagulants or thrombolytics

Patients receiving systemic anticoagulants for treatment of pulmonary embolism, DVT, or atrial fibrillation

Patients receiving thrombolytics for treatment of stroke or myocardial infarction

Sometimes a family history

PT/PTT or anti-factor Xa levels

Cessation of hemoptysis with correction of coagulation deficit

* All patients with hemoptysis should have chest x-ray and pulse oximetry.

BNP = brain (B-type) natriuretic peptide; ANCA = antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody; COPD = chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; DVT = deep venous thrombosis; PT = prothrombin time; PTT = partial thromboplastin time; V/Q = ventilation/perfusion; WBC = white blood cell.

