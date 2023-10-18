Деякі причини набряку повіки
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Eyelid disorders
Allergic reaction, local
Itching, no pain
Pale, puffy eyelid or eyelids, conjunctiva, or both
Sometimes history of recurrence, exposure to allergen, or both
Unilateral or bilateral
History and physical examination
Lash involvement and crusting usually visible grossly or under magnification (eg, with slit lamp)
Itching, burning, redness, ulceration, or a combination
Sometimes concomitant seborrheic dermatitis
Unilateral or bilateral
History and physical examination
Focal redness and pain involving only one eyelid
Eventual development of localized, nonpainful swelling away from eyelid margin
History and physical examination
Conjunctivitis, infectious
Conjunctival injection, discharge
Sometimes preauricular node, chemosis, or both
Unilateral or bilateral
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination, usually fluorescein staining to rule out herpes simplex keratoconjunctivitis
Herpes simplex blepharitis (primary)
Clusters of vesicles on an erythematous base, ulceration, severe pain
Unilateral
History and physical examination
Herpes zoster (shingles)
Clusters of vesicles on an erythematous base, ulceration, severe pain
Unilateral, V1nerve root distribution
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if eye involvement is suspected
Focal redness and pain involving only one eyelid
Eventual development of swelling localized to eyelid margin, sometimes with pustule
History and physical examination
Insect bite
Itching, redness, sometimes a papule
History and physical examination
Disorders in and around the orbit
Cavernous sinus thrombosis (rare)
Headache, proptosis, ophthalmoplegia, ptosis, decreased visual acuity, fever
Usually unilateral at first, then bilateral
Manifestations of sinusitis or other facial infection
Immediate CT or MRI of brain and orbits
Proptosis, redness, fever, pain
Impaired or painful extraocular movements
Sometimes decreased visual acuity
Usually unilateral
Sometimes preceded by manifestations of the source infection (typically sinusitis)
CT or MRI of orbits
Preseptal cellulitis (periorbital cellulitis)
Swelling (but not proptosis), redness, sometimes pain, fever
Usually unilateral
Vision and ocular motility normal
Sometimes preceded by manifestations of the source infection (typically local skin infection)
CT or MRI of orbits if necessary to exclude orbital cellulitis
Systemic disorders*
Allergic reaction, systemic (eg, angioedema, rhinitis)
Itching
Sometimes extraocular allergic manifestations (eg, urticaria, wheezing, rhinorrhea)
Sometimes history of recurrence, exposure to allergen, atopy, or a combination
Usually bilateral
History and physical examination
Bilateral asymptomatic eyelid and sometimes facial edema; usually also edema of dependent body parts (eg, feet, presacral region)
Usually manifestations of underlying disorder (eg, chronic renal disease, heart failure, liver failure, preeclampsia)
Sometimes use of an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor
Testing for cardiac, hepatic, or renal disorders as clinically directed
Hyperthyroidism (with Graves ophthalmopathy)
Stare, eyelid lag, proptosis, impaired extraocular movements
Not painful unless cornea is irritated from drying
Tachycardia, anxiety, weight loss
Thyroid function tests (TSH, T4)
Painless, bilateral diffuse facial puffiness
Dry, scaly skin; coarse hair
Cold intolerance
Thyroid function tests (TSH, T4)
* Swelling due to systemic disorders is bilateral and not erythematous.
T4= thyroxine; TSH =thyroid-stimulating hormone; V1 = ophthalmic division of the trigeminal nerve.