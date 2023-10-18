skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Деякі причини діареї

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Acute

Antibiotics (eg, broad-spectrum antibiotics, multiple concomitant antibiotics)

Temporal relationship of onset of diarrhea with taking of antibiotics

Clinical evaluation

Bacteria (eg, Campylobacter species, Clostridioides difficile (formerly Clostridium difficile), Escherichia coli [can cause hemolytic-uremic syndrome], Salmonella species, Shigella species, Yersinia enterocolitica)*

Fever, bloody stool, abdominal pain

Possibly petechiae or pallor (in patients with hemolytic uremic syndrome)

History of contact with animals (E. coli) or reptiles (Salmonella)

History of eating undercooked food (Salmonella)

Recent (< 2 months) antibiotic use (C. difficile)

Day care center outbreak

Stool culture

Fecal leukocytes

If patients appear ill, complete blood count, renal function tests, and blood culture

If patient has recently been given antibiotics, stool testing for C. difficile toxin

Food allergy or food poisoning

Allergy: Urticarial rash, lip swelling, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing within minutes to several hours after eating

Poisoning: Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea several hours after ingestion of contaminated food

Clinical evaluation

Parasites (eg, Giardia intestinalis [lamblia], Cryptosporidium parvum)*

Abdominal bloating and cramping, foul-smelling stools, anorexia

Possibly history of travel, use of contaminated water source

Microscopic examination of stool for ova and parasites

Stool antigen or PCR tests

Viruses (eg, astrovirus, calicivirus, enteric adenovirus, rotavirus)*

< 5 days of diarrhea with no blood

Often vomiting

Possibly fever

Contact with infected people

Appropriate season for the infection

Clinical evaluation

Chronic

Hirschsprung enterocolitis

Delayed passage of stool > 48 hours after birth

Possibly long-standing history of constipation

Bilious vomiting, abdominal distention, ill appearance

Abdominal x-ray

Barium enema

Rectal biopsy

Short bowel syndrome

History of bowel resection (eg, for necrotizing enterocolitis, volvulus, or Hirschsprung disease)

Clinical evaluation

Lactose intolerance

Abdominal bloating, flatus, explosive diarrhea

Diarrhea after ingestion of dairy products

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes hydrogen breath test

Sometimes test for reducing substances in stool (to check for carbohydrates) and stool pH (< 6.0 indicates carbohydrates in stool)

Cow's milk protein intolerance (milk protein allergy)

Vomiting

Diarrhea or constipation

Hematochezia

Anal fissures

Failure to thrive

Symptom resolution when cow's milk protein is eliminated

Sometimes endoscopy or colonoscopy

Excessive juice intake

History of excessive juice or sugary drink intake (> 120–180 mL [4–6 oz] per day)

Clinical evaluation

Chronic nonspecific diarrhea of childhood (toddler's diarrhea)

Age 6 months–5 years

3–10 loose stools/day typically during the day while awake and sometimes immediately after eating

Sometimes undigested food visible in stool

Normal growth, weight gain, activity, and appetite

Clinical evaluation

Immunodeficiency (eg, HIV infection, IgA deficiency, or IgG deficiency)

History of recurrent skin, respiratory tract, or intestinal infections

Weight loss or poor weight gain

HIV test

Complete blood count

Immunoglobulin levels

Inflammatory bowel disease (eg, Crohn disease, ulcerative colitis)

Bloody stools, crampy abdominal pain, weight loss, anorexia

Possibly arthritis, oral ulcerations, skin lesions, rectal fissures

Colonoscopy

Eosinophilic gastroenteritis

Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, weight loss

Complete blood count for peripheral blood eosinophilia

Sometimes IgE level

Endoscopy and/or colonoscopy

Celiac disease (gluten enteropathy)

Symptom onset after introduction of wheat into diet (typically after age 4–6 months)

Failure to thrive

Recurrent abdominal pain

Bloating

Diarrhea or constipation

Complete blood count

Serologic screening for celiac disease (IgA antibody to tissue transglutaminase)

Endoscopy for duodenal biopsy

Cystic fibrosis

Failure to thrive

Repeated episodes of pneumonia or wheezing

Fatty and foul-smelling stools

Bloating, flatus

72-Hour fecal fat excretion

Sweat test

Genetic testing

Acrodermatitis enteropathica

Sometimes psoriasiform rash, angular stomatitis

Zinc levels

Constipation with encopresis

History of hard stools

Fecal incontinence

Abdominal x-ray

* Can also cause chronic diarrhea.

PCR = polymerase chain reaction.

Серед цих тем