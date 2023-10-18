Деякі причини діареї
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Acute
Antibiotics (eg, broad-spectrum antibiotics, multiple concomitant antibiotics)
Temporal relationship of onset of diarrhea with taking of antibiotics
Clinical evaluation
Bacteria (eg, Campylobacter species, Clostridioides difficile (formerly Clostridium difficile), Escherichia coli [can cause hemolytic-uremic syndrome], Salmonella species, Shigella species, Yersinia enterocolitica)*
Fever, bloody stool, abdominal pain
Possibly petechiae or pallor (in patients with hemolytic uremic syndrome)
History of contact with animals (E. coli) or reptiles (Salmonella)
History of eating undercooked food (Salmonella)
Recent (< 2 months) antibiotic use (C. difficile)
Day care center outbreak
Stool culture
Fecal leukocytes
If patients appear ill, complete blood count, renal function tests, and blood culture
If patient has recently been given antibiotics, stool testing for C. difficile toxin
Food allergy or food poisoning
Allergy: Urticarial rash, lip swelling, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing within minutes to several hours after eating
Poisoning: Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea several hours after ingestion of contaminated food
Clinical evaluation
Parasites (eg, Giardia intestinalis [lamblia], Cryptosporidium parvum)*
Abdominal bloating and cramping, foul-smelling stools, anorexia
Possibly history of travel, use of contaminated water source
Microscopic examination of stool for ova and parasites
Stool antigen or PCR tests
Viruses (eg, astrovirus, calicivirus, enteric adenovirus, rotavirus)*
< 5 days of diarrhea with no blood
Often vomiting
Possibly fever
Contact with infected people
Appropriate season for the infection
Clinical evaluation
Chronic
Delayed passage of stool > 48 hours after birth
Possibly long-standing history of constipation
Bilious vomiting, abdominal distention, ill appearance
Abdominal x-ray
Barium enema
Rectal biopsy
History of bowel resection (eg, for necrotizing enterocolitis, volvulus, or Hirschsprung disease)
Clinical evaluation
Abdominal bloating, flatus, explosive diarrhea
Diarrhea after ingestion of dairy products
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes hydrogen breath test
Sometimes test for reducing substances in stool (to check for carbohydrates) and stool pH (< 6.0 indicates carbohydrates in stool)
Cow's milk protein intolerance (milk protein allergy)
Vomiting
Diarrhea or constipation
Hematochezia
Anal fissures
Failure to thrive
Symptom resolution when cow's milk protein is eliminated
Sometimes endoscopy or colonoscopy
Excessive juice intake
History of excessive juice or sugary drink intake (> 120–180 mL [4–6 oz] per day)
Clinical evaluation
Chronic nonspecific diarrhea of childhood (toddler's diarrhea)
Age 6 months–5 years
3–10 loose stools/day typically during the day while awake and sometimes immediately after eating
Sometimes undigested food visible in stool
Normal growth, weight gain, activity, and appetite
Clinical evaluation
Immunodeficiency (eg, HIV infection, IgA deficiency, or IgG deficiency)
History of recurrent skin, respiratory tract, or intestinal infections
Weight loss or poor weight gain
HIV test
Complete blood count
Immunoglobulin levels
Inflammatory bowel disease (eg, Crohn disease, ulcerative colitis)
Bloody stools, crampy abdominal pain, weight loss, anorexia
Possibly arthritis, oral ulcerations, skin lesions, rectal fissures
Colonoscopy
Eosinophilic gastroenteritis
Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, weight loss
Complete blood count for peripheral blood eosinophilia
Sometimes IgE level
Endoscopy and/or colonoscopy
Celiac disease (gluten enteropathy)
Symptom onset after introduction of wheat into diet (typically after age 4–6 months)
Failure to thrive
Recurrent abdominal pain
Bloating
Diarrhea or constipation
Complete blood count
Serologic screening for celiac disease (IgA antibody to tissue transglutaminase)
Endoscopy for duodenal biopsy
Failure to thrive
Repeated episodes of pneumonia or wheezing
Fatty and foul-smelling stools
Bloating, flatus
72-Hour fecal fat excretion
Sweat test
Genetic testing
Sometimes psoriasiform rash, angular stomatitis
Zinc levels
Constipation with encopresis
History of hard stools
Fecal incontinence
Abdominal x-ray
* Can also cause chronic diarrhea.
PCR = polymerase chain reaction.