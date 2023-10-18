Деякі причини набутої втрати слуху
Cause*
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach†
External ear (conductive loss)
Obstruction (eg, caused by cerumen, a foreign body, otitis externa, or, rarely, tumor)
Visible during examination
Otoscopy
Middle ear (conductive loss)
Hearing loss that may fluctuate
Sometimes also dizziness, pain, or fullness in the ear
Usually abnormal-looking TM
Often a history of acute otitis media or other causative event
Otoscopy
Tympanogram
Chronic ear discharge
Usually visible perforation
Granulation tissue or polyp in the canal
Sometimes cholesteatoma
Otoscopy
For cholesteatoma, CT or MRI
Apparent by history
Often visible perforation of the TM, blood in the canal or behind the TM (if intact)
Otoscopy
Family history
Age at onset in 20s to 30s
Slowly progressive
Tympanogram
Tumors (benign and malignant)
Unilateral loss
Often lesion visible during otoscopy
CT or MRI
Inner ear (sensory loss)
Genetic disorders (eg, connexin 26 mutation, Waardenburg syndrome, Usher syndrome, Pendred syndrome)
Sometimes a positive family history (but usually negative)
Consanguinity
Connexin 26 mutations account for the vast majority of non-syndromic hearing loss cases and should be screened for initially
Sometimes a white forelock of hair or different colored eyes suggests Waardenburg syndrome
Loss of both vision and hearing can suggest Usher syndrome
Genetic testing
CT and/or MRI
Autoimmune inner ear disease
Bilateral fluctuating or progressive hearing loss
Serologic testing (to rule out systemic rheumatic and other autoimmune disorders)
Usually apparent by history
Clinical evaluation
> 55 years in men, > 65 years in women
Progressive, bilateral loss
Normal neurologic examination
Clinical evaluation
Ototoxic medications (eg, aspirin, aminoglycosides, vancomycin, cisplatinum, furosemide, ethacrynic acid, quinine)
History of use
Bilateral loss
Variable vestibular symptoms
Renal failure
Clinical evaluation
Blood tests to measure medication levels
Infections (eg, meningitis, purulent labyrinthitis)
Obvious history of infection
Symptoms that begin during or shortly after an infection
Clinical evaluation
Systemic rheumatic disorders (eg, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus)
Joint inflammation, rash
Sometimes a sudden change in vision or eye irritation
Often known history of the disorder
Serologic testing
Episodes of unilateral, fluctuating hearing loss accompanied by aural fullness, tinnitus, and vertigo
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI to rule out tumor
Barotrauma (with perilymphatic fistula)‡
History of abrupt pressure change (eg, scuba diving, rapid descent in airplane) or a blow to the ear canal
Sometimes severe ear pain or vertigo
Tympanometry and balance function tests
CT of temporal bone
Surgical exploration if vertigo persists
Head trauma (with basilar skull fracture or cochlear concussion)‡
History of significant injury
Possibly vestibular symptoms, facial weakness
Sometimes blood behind the TM, CSF leak, ecchymosis over the mastoid
CT or MRI
Auditory neuropathy‡
Good sound detection, but poor word understanding
Auditory testing (auditory brain stem response [ABR], otoacoustic emissions)
MRI
Central nervous system (neural loss)
Tumors of the cerebellopontine angle (eg, vestibular schwannoma, meningioma)
Unilateral hearing loss, often with tinnitus
Vestibular abnormalities
Sometimes facial or trigeminal nerve deficits
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI
Demyelinating disease (eg, multiple sclerosis)
Unilateral loss
Multifocal neurologic deficits
Waxing and waning symptoms
MRI of the brain
Sometimes lumbar puncture
* Each group is listed in approximate order of frequency.
† All patients should have otoscopy and audiologic testing.
‡ Mixed conductive and sensorineural loss may also be present.
CSF = cerebrospinal fluid; TM = tympanic membrane.