Деякі причини безболісної пухлини мошонки
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Hydrocele (communicating) usually in patients with inguinal hernias
Cystic swelling
Increase in size when upright or when intra-abdominal pressure increases
Usually congenital
Transilluminates
Clinical evaluation
Ultrasonography if diagnosis is uncertain
Hydrocele (noncommunicating)
Cystic swelling
Does not change in size with changes in position of intra-abdominal pressure
Often a simultaneous scrotal abnormality (eg, tumor, epididymitis)
Transilluminates
Clinical evaluation
Usually ultrasonography
Spermatocele
Cystic mass at the upper pole of the testis, adjacent to epididymis
Transilluminates
Clinical evaluation
Ultrasonography if diagnosis is uncertain
Inguinal hernia
Increases in size when upright or when intra-abdominal pressure increases
May disappear when recumbent or be reducible or compressible
Possibly bowel sounds
Absence of normal spermatic cord structures above the mass
Possibly palpable in the inguinal canal
Clinical evaluation
Varicocele
Palpable when standing (enhanced with Valsalva), feeling like a bag of worms
Usually on left side
Possibly pain and fullness when standing
Possibly testicular atrophy
Clinical evaluation
Hematocele
Tender swelling
Risk factors (eg, trauma, surgery, bleeding disorder or use of anticoagulants)
Usually ultrasonography
Fluid overload
Diffuse, bilateral enlargement of scrotal sac
Often pitting edema of lower extremities
Often causative disorder evident (eg, heart failure, ascites, nephrotic syndrome)
Transilluminates
Clinical evaluation
Ultrasonography if diagnosis is uncertain
Lymphedema (eg, from filariasis, congenital, idiopathic, after pelvic radiation or cancer [eg, prostate, bladder, testicular])
Diffuse scrotal swelling
Often nonpitting
Clinical evaluation
Imaging (CT/ultrasonography) if diagnosis is uncertain
Testicular cancer and other malignancies such as lymphoma
Mass attached to or part of testis
Is solid or does not transilluminate
Possibly dull, aching pain or acute pain due to hemorrhage
Ultrasonography of scrotum
Alpha-fetoprotein
Beta-human chorionic gonadotropin
Lactic dehydrogenase
CT of the abdomen