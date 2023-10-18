skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Деякі причини безболісної пухлини мошонки

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Hydrocele (communicating) usually in patients with inguinal hernias

Cystic swelling

Increase in size when upright or when intra-abdominal pressure increases

Usually congenital

Transilluminates

Clinical evaluation

Ultrasonography if diagnosis is uncertain

Hydrocele (noncommunicating)

Cystic swelling

Does not change in size with changes in position of intra-abdominal pressure

Often a simultaneous scrotal abnormality (eg, tumor, epididymitis)

Transilluminates

Clinical evaluation

Usually ultrasonography

Spermatocele

Cystic mass at the upper pole of the testis, adjacent to epididymis

Transilluminates

Clinical evaluation

Ultrasonography if diagnosis is uncertain

Inguinal hernia

Increases in size when upright or when intra-abdominal pressure increases

May disappear when recumbent or be reducible or compressible

Possibly bowel sounds

Absence of normal spermatic cord structures above the mass

Possibly palpable in the inguinal canal

Clinical evaluation

Varicocele

Palpable when standing (enhanced with Valsalva), feeling like a bag of worms

Usually on left side

Possibly pain and fullness when standing

Possibly testicular atrophy

Clinical evaluation

Hematocele

Tender swelling

Risk factors (eg, trauma, surgery, bleeding disorder or use of anticoagulants)

Usually ultrasonography

Fluid overload

Diffuse, bilateral enlargement of scrotal sac

Often pitting edema of lower extremities

Often causative disorder evident (eg, heart failure, ascites, nephrotic syndrome)

Transilluminates

Clinical evaluation

Ultrasonography if diagnosis is uncertain

Lymphedema (eg, from filariasis, congenital, idiopathic, after pelvic radiation or cancer [eg, prostate, bladder, testicular])

Diffuse scrotal swelling

Often nonpitting

Clinical evaluation

Imaging (CT/ultrasonography) if diagnosis is uncertain

Testicular cancer and other malignancies such as lymphoma

Mass attached to or part of testis

Is solid or does not transilluminate

Possibly dull, aching pain or acute pain due to hemorrhage

Ultrasonography of scrotum

Alpha-fetoprotein

Beta-human chorionic gonadotropin

Lactic dehydrogenase

CT of the abdomen

