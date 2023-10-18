Органічні причини закрепів у немовлят і дітей
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Anatomic
Anal stenosis
Delayed passage of stool in the first 24–48 hours of life
Explosive and painful stools
Abdominal distention
Abnormal appearance or position of the anus
Tight anal canal detected by digital examination
Clinical evaluation
Anteriorly displaced anus
Severe chronic constipation with marked straining and pain when stool is passed
Typically no response to aggressive use of stool softeners and cathartics
Anal opening not located in the center of the pigmented area of the perineum
Calculation of anal position index* indicating anterior placement, which varies by sex:
Abdominal distention
No passage of stool
Abnormal appearance or position of the anus or possibly no anus
Clinical examination
Endocrine or metabolic disorders
Polydipsia
Polyuria
Excessive crying quieted with water intake
Weight loss
Vomiting
Urine and serum osmolality
Antidiuretic hormone levels
Serum sodium
Sometimes water deprivation test
Nausea, vomiting
Muscle weakness
Abdominal pain
Anorexia, weight loss
Polydipsia
Polyuria
Serum calcium
Muscular weakness
Polyuria, dehydration
History of growth failure
Possibly history of aminoglycoside, diuretics, cisplatin, or amphotericin use
Electrolyte panel
Poor feeding
Bradycardia
Large fontanelles and hypotonia in neonates
Cold intolerance, dry skin, fatigue, prolonged jaundice
Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH)
Thyroxine (T4)
Spinal cord defects
Grossly visible lesion in vertebral spine at birth
Decrease in lower-extremity reflexes or muscular tone
Absence of anal wink
Plain x-rays of lumbosacral spine
Spinal MRI
Possibly sacral hair tuft or pit
Spinal MRI
Tethered cord
Change in gait
Pain or weakness in lower extremities
Urinary incontinence
Back pain
Spinal MRI
Spinal cord tumor or infection
Back pain
Pain or weakness in lower extremities
Decrease in lower-extremity reflexes
Change in gait
Urinary incontinence
Spinal MRI
Intestinal disorders
Celiac disease (gluten enteropathy)
Symptom onset after introduction of wheat into diet (typically after age 4–6 months)
Failure to thrive
Recurrent abdominal pain
Bloating
Diarrhea or constipation
Complete blood count
Serologic screening for celiac disease (IgA antibody to tissue transglutaminase)
Endoscopy for duodenal biopsy
Cow's milk protein intolerance (milk protein allergy)
Vomiting
Diarrhea or constipation
Hematochezia
Anal fissures
Failure to thrive
Symptom resolution with elimination of cow's milk protein
Sometimes endoscopy or colonoscopy
Delayed passage of meconium or meconium ileus in the neonate
Possible repeated episodes of small-bowel obstruction (meconium ileus equivalent) in older children
Failure to thrive
Repeated episodes of pneumonia or wheezing
Sweat test
Genetic testing
Delayed passage of meconium
Abdominal distention
Tight anal canal detected by digital examination
Barium enema
Anorectal manometry and rectal biopsy for confirmation
Chronic recurrent abdominal pain
Often alternating diarrhea and constipation
Feeling of incomplete evacuation
Passage of mucus
No anorexia or weight loss
Clinical evaluation
Intestinal pseudo-obstruction
Nausea, vomiting
Abdominal pain and distention
Abdominal x-ray
Colonic transit time
Antroduodenal manometry
Intestinal tumor
Weight loss
Night sweats
Fever
Abdominal pain and/or distention
Palpable abdominal mass
Bowel obstruction
MRI
Cerebral palsy and other severe neurologic deficits
In most children with cerebral palsy, which causes intestinal hypotonia and motor paralysis
Tube feedings with low-fiber formulas
Clinical evaluation
Drug adverse effects
Use of anticholinergics, antidepressants, chemotherapeutics, or opioids
Suggestive history
Clinical evaluation
Toxins
New onset of poor suck, feeding difficulties, anorexia, drooling
Weak cry
Irritability
Ptosis
Descending or global hypotonia and weakness
Possible history of ingestion of honey before age 12 months
Test for botulinum toxin in stool
Most likely asymptomatic
Possible intermittent abdominal pain, sporadic vomiting, fatigue, irritability
Loss of developmental milestones
Blood lead level
* Anal position index (API) is calculated as follows:
SD = standard deviation.