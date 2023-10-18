skip to main content
Показання та протипоказання до загальної замісної ниркової терапії

Renal Replacement Therapy

Indications

Contraindications

Hemodialysis

Renal insufficiency or failure (acute or chronic) with any of the following that cannot otherwise be controlled:

Uncooperative or hemodynamically unstable patient

Peritoneal dialysis

Same indications as for hemodialysis (except for poisonings) in patients who

  • Have inadequate vascular access

    or

  • Prefer self-therapy

Absolute:

  • Loss of peritoneal function

  • Adhesions that limit dialysate flow

  • Recent abdominal wounds

  • Abdominal fistulas

  • Abdominal wall defects that prevent effective dialysis or increase infection risk (eg, irreparable inguinal or diaphragmatic hernia, bladder extrophy)

  • Patient’s condition not amenable to dialysis

Relative:

Hemoperfusion

Poisoning or toxicity (eg, due to barbiturates, many antidepressants, ethchlorvynol, meprobamate, paraquat, glutethimide, metals such as lithium and barium, or toxic doses of aminoglycosides or cardiovascular medications)

Uncooperative or hemodynamically unstable patient

* For calculation of GFR, see GFR.

BSA = body surface area; GFR = glomerular filtration rate.

