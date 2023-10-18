Дефіцити гуморального імунітету
Disorder
Inheritance
Some Affected Genes
Clinical Findings
Variable
ARHGEF1, ATP6AP1, BAFFRCD19, CD27, CD81,CTLA4, CR2 CXCR4, DCLRE1C, GATA2, ICOS, IKZF1, IL21, IL21R, IRF2BP2, JAK3, KDM6A, KMT2D, LRBA, MS4A1, NFKB1, NFKB2, NSMCE3, PIK3CD, PIK3R1, PLCG2, PRKCD, RAC2, RAG1, RAG2, SH3KBP1, STAT3, STXBP2, TACI, TNFRSF13B, TNFRSF13C, TNFSF12, VAV1
Recurrent sinopulmonary infections, autoimmune disorders (eg, immune thrombocytopenia, autoimmune hemolytic anemia), malabsorption, giardiasis, granulomatous interstitial lung disease, nodular lymphoid hyperplasia of the GI tract, bronchiectasis, lymphocytic interstitial pneumonia, splenomegaly; in 10%, gastric carcinoma and lymphoma
Usually diagnosed in patients aged 20–40 years
Autosomal recessive
AID, UNG
Similar to X-linked hyper-IgM syndrome but with lymphoid hyperplasia
No leukopenia
Autosomal recessive
CD40
Similar to X-linked hyper-IgM syndrome
Lymphoid hypoplasia, neutropenia
X-linked
CD40 ligand (CD40L)
Similar to X-linked agammaglobulinemia (eg, recurrent pyogenic bacterial sinopulmonary infections) but greater frequency of Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, cryptosporidiosis, severe neutropenia, and lymphoid hypoplasia
Unknown
—
Recurrent sinopulmonary infections
Sometimes atopic manifestations (eg, atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinitis)
Can occur in mild, moderate, severe, and memory phenotypes
Unknown
In some cases, TACI
Most often asymptomatic
Recurrent sinopulmonary infections, diarrhea, allergies (including anaphylactic reactions to blood products [rare]), autoimmune disorders (eg, celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, SLE, chronic active hepatitis)
Unknown
—
Usually asymptomatic
Sometimes recurrent sinopulmonary or GI infections, candidiasis, meningitis
X-linked
BTK
Recurrent sinopulmonary and skin infections during infancy, transient neutropenia, lymphoid hypoplasia
Persistent CNS infections resulting from live-attenuated oral polio vaccine, echoviruses, or coxsackieviruses
Increased risk of infectious arthritis, bronchiectasis, and certain cancers
AID = activation-dependent (induced) cytidine deaminase; ARHGEF1 = Rho guanine nucleotide exchange factor 1; ATP6AP1 = ATPase H+ transporting accessory protein 1;BAFFR = B-cell activating factor receptor; BTK = Bruton tyrosine kinase; C = complement; CAML = calcium-modulator and cyclophilin ligand; CD = clusters of differentiation; CD19 = CD19 molecule; CD27 = CD27 molecule; CD81 = CD81 molecule; CNS = central nervous system; CR2= complement receptor 2; CTLA4 = cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; CXCR4 = C-X-C motif chemokine receptor 4; DCLRE1C = DNA cross-link repair 1C; GATA2= GATA binding protein 2; GI = gastrointestinal; ICOS = inducible T-cell co-stimulator; IKZF1 = IKAROS family zinc finger 1; IL21 = interleukin 21; IL21R = interleukin 21 receptor; IRF2BP2 = interferon regulatory factor 2 binding protein 2;JAK3= Janus kinase 3; KDM6A = lysine demethylase 6A; KMT2D = lysine methyltransferase 2D; LRBA = LPS responsive beige-like anchor protein; MS4A1 = membrane spanning 4-domains A1; NFKB1 = nuclear factor kappa B subunit 1;NKFKB2 = nuclear factor kappa B subunit 2; NSMCE3 = NSE3 homolog, SMC5-SMC6 complex component; PIK3CD = phosphatidyl 3-kinase catalytic subunit delta; PIK3R1 = phosphoinositide-3-kinase regulatory subunit 1; PLCG2 = phospholipase C gamma 2; PRKCD = protein kinase C delta; RAC2 = Rac family small GTPase 2; RAG1 = recombination activating 1; RAG2= recombination activating 2; SH3KBP1 = SH3 domain containing kinase binding protein 1; SLE = systemic lupus erythematosus; STAT3= signal transducer and activator of transcription 3; STXBP2 = syntaxin binding protein 2; TACI= transmembrane activator and CAML interactor; TNFRSF13B = TNF receptor superfamily member 13B; TNFRSF13C = TNF receptor superfamily member 13C; TNFSF12 = TNF superfamily member 12; UNG= uracil DNA glycosylase; VAV1 = vav guanine nucleotide exchange factor 1.