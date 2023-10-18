Дослідження у немовлят із BRUE з групи високого ризику
Tests
Possible Causes
Typical initial testing
Blood tests, typically including
Acidosis
Anemia
Dehydration
Infection
Liver disorders
Chest x-ray
Cardiomegaly, pneumonia
Cultures (blood, stool, urine, cerebrospinal fluid)
Infection
ECG
Cardiac monitoring in hospital
Arrhythmias
QT abnormalities
Echocardiography
Cardiomegaly
Lumbar puncture
Pertussis testing
Skeletal survey
Toxicology screen
Drugs, medications, or toxins
Urinalysis
Infection
Additional tests based on clinical suspicion
Arterial blood gases
Acidosis
Brain imaging (head CT, MRI)
Trauma, hemorrhage, tumor
Electroencephalography
Esophageal pH monitoring*
Genetic testing
Possible genetic/metabolic disorder
Nasal swab
Sleep study
Breathing or other problems during sleep
Upper gastrointestinal study with radioisotope milk scanning*
* In infants with a history of spitting up, gagging, vomiting, coughing, or difficulty feeding.
BRUE = brief, resolved, unexplained event.