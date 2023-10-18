Поширені причини вірусного менінгіту
Virus
Mechanism of Transmission
Seasonal Incidence
Enteroviruses (eg, coxsackieviruses, echoviruses)
Fecal-oral spread (eg, via contaminated food, in swimming pools)
Summer to early autumn
Sometimes sporadic cases throughout year
Herpes simplex, usually virus type 2*
Close or sexual contact with a person actively shedding the virus
None
Inhalation of respiratory droplets from or by contact with an infected person
None
Eastern equine encephalitis virus†
Venezuelan equine virus†
Mosquito
Summer to early autumn
Flaviviruses:
Mosquito
Summer to early autumn
Orthobunyaviruses:
Mosquito
Summer to early autumn
Powassan virus
Ticks
Late spring to early summer; mid autumn
Colorado tick fever virus (unusual)
Ticks
Late spring to early summer
Airborne‡
Autumn to winter
Contact with body fluids of an infected person
None§
* Herpes simplex type 2 meningitis may occur as an isolated instance or may recur.
† Western equine and Venezuelan equine viruses have been associated with meningitis, but no cases have been reported in the United States in recent years.
‡ Lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus is associated with exposure to infected wild mice (the natural host for this virus) and is most common during autumn or winter when mice tend to move indoors. Infection may also occur year-round when the cause is exposure to infected pet hamsters.
§ Meningitis due to HIV usually begins early in the course of systemic infection—when seroconversion occurs.