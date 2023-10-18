skip to main content
Поширені причини вірусного менінгіту

Virus

Mechanism of Transmission

Seasonal Incidence

Enteroviruses (eg, coxsackieviruses, echoviruses)

Fecal-oral spread (eg, via contaminated food, in swimming pools)

Summer to early autumn

Sometimes sporadic cases throughout year

Herpes simplex, usually virus type 2*

Close or sexual contact with a person actively shedding the virus

None

Varicella-zoster virus

Inhalation of respiratory droplets from or by contact with an infected person

None

Eastern equine encephalitis virus†

Venezuelan equine virus†

Mosquito

Summer to early autumn

Flaviviruses:

Mosquito

Summer to early autumn

Orthobunyaviruses:

Mosquito

Summer to early autumn

Powassan virus

Ticks

Late spring to early summer; mid autumn

Colorado tick fever virus (unusual)

Ticks

Late spring to early summer

Lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus

Airborne‡

Autumn to winter

HIV-1 or HIV-2

Contact with body fluids of an infected person

None§

* Herpes simplex type 2 meningitis may occur as an isolated instance or may recur.

† Western equine and Venezuelan equine viruses have been associated with meningitis, but no cases have been reported in the United States in recent years.

‡ Lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus is associated with exposure to infected wild mice (the natural host for this virus) and is most common during autumn or winter when mice tend to move indoors. Infection may also occur year-round when the cause is exposure to infected pet hamsters.

§ Meningitis due to HIV usually begins early in the course of systemic infection—when seroconversion occurs.

