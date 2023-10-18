* Herpes simplex type 2 meningitis may occur as an isolated instance or may recur.

† Western equine and Venezuelan equine viruses have been associated with meningitis, but no cases have been reported in the United States in recent years.

‡ Lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus is associated with exposure to infected wild mice (the natural host for this virus) and is most common during autumn or winter when mice tend to move indoors. Infection may also occur year-round when the cause is exposure to infected pet hamsters.