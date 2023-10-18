Поширені причини тромбозу ворітної вени
Age Group
Cause
Comments
Neonates
Umbilical stump infection, or omphalitis (spread via the umbilical vein to the portal vein)
Congenital portal vein abnormalities (less common)
Congenital abnormalities of the portal vein usually accompany congenital defects elsewhere.
Older children
Pylephlebitis
In acute appendicitis, infection enters the portal system; the vascular infection/inflammation then triggers thrombosis.
Adults
Surgery (eg, splenectomy)
Hypercoagulable states (eg, myeloproliferative disorder, protein C deficiency or protein S deficiency, pregnancy)
Cancer (eg, hepatocellular or pancreatic carcinoma, renal cancers or adrenal cancers)
Trauma
Possibly portal hypertension causing congestion and stasis