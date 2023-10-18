Характеристика синдромів полігландулярної недостатності
Characteristic
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Demographics
Age at onset
Childhood (3–5 years)
Adulthood (peak 30 years)
Adulthood (particularly middle-aged women)
Female:male
4:3
3:1
Data not available
Genetics
Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) types
May influence the development of specific components of the disorder
Primarily, B8, DW3, DR3, DR4
Others in specific disorders
DR3, DR4
Inheritance
Autosomal recessive mutation of the AIRE gene
Polygenic
Polygenic
Glands affected
Common
Parathyroids
Adrenals
Gonads
Adrenals
Thyroid
Pancreas
Thyroid
Pancreas
Less common
Pancreas
Thyroid
Gonads
Variable
Clinical
Adrenal insufficiency (Addison disease)
73–100%
100%
Not present
26–32%
Not present
*
Rare
*
*
Chronic active hepatitis
20%
Not present
Data not available
73–97%
Not present
Data not available
Diabetes mellitus (type 1)
2–30%
52%
*
Gonadal failure
In men, 15–25%
In women, 60%
3.5%
*
76–99%
Not present
Not present
22–24%
Not present
Data not available
Not present
*
*
13–30%
< 1%
*
Not present
Not present
*
Thyroid disorders†
10–11%
69%
100%
4–30%
5–50%
N/A
* Associated; incidence uncertain.
† Usually chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis but also includes Graves disease.
