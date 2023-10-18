skip to main content
Характеристика синдромів полігландулярної недостатності

Characteristic

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Demographics

Age at onset

Childhood (3–5 years)

Adulthood (peak 30 years)

Adulthood (particularly middle-aged women)

Female:male

4:3

3:1

Data not available

Genetics

Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) types

May influence the development of specific components of the disorder

Primarily, B8, DW3, DR3, DR4

Others in specific disorders

DR3, DR4

Inheritance

Autosomal recessive mutation of the AIRE gene

Polygenic

Polygenic

Glands affected

Common

Parathyroids

Adrenals

Gonads

Adrenals

Thyroid

Pancreas

Thyroid

Pancreas

Less common

Pancreas

Thyroid

Gonads

Variable

Clinical

Adrenal insufficiency (Addison disease)

73–100%

100%

Not present

Alopecia

26–32%

Not present

*

Celiac disease

Rare

*

*

Chronic active hepatitis

20%

Not present

Data not available

Chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis

73–97%

Not present

Data not available

Diabetes mellitus (type 1)

2–30%

52%

*

Gonadal failure

In men, 15–25%

In women, 60%

3.5%

*

Hypoparathyroidism

76–99%

Not present

Not present

Malabsorption

22–24%

Not present

Data not available

Myasthenia gravis

Not present

*

*

Pernicious anemia

13–30%

< 1%

*

Sarcoidosis

Not present

Not present

*

Thyroid disorders†

10–11%

69%

100%

Vitiligo

4–30%

5–50%

N/A

* Associated; incidence uncertain.

† Usually chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis but also includes Graves disease.

Data from Husebye ES, Perheentupa J, Rautemaa R, Kampe O: Clinical manifestations and management of patients with autoimmune polyendocrine syndrome type 1. J Intern Med 265: 519–529, 2009; Trence DL, Morley JE, Handwerger BS: Polyglandular autoimmune syndromes. Am J Med 77(1):107–116, 1984; Leshin M: Polyglandular autoimmune syndromes. Am J Med Sci 290(2):77–88, 1985; Dittmar M, Kahaly GJ: Polyglandular autoimmune syndromes: immunogenetics and long-term follow-up. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 88:2983–2992, 2003; and Eisenbarth GS, Gottlieb PA: Autoimmune polyendocrine syndromes. N Engl J Med 350:2068–2079, 2004.

