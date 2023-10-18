Характеристика поширених анемій
Etiology or Type
Morphologic Changes
Special Features
Blood loss, acute
Normochromic-normocytic, with polychromatophilia
If severe, possible nucleated RBCs and left shift of the WBCs
Leukocytosis
Thrombocytosis
Blood loss, chronic
Same as iron deficiency
Same as iron deficiency
Same as vitamin B12 deficiency
Serum folate < 5 ng/mL (< 11 nmol/L)
RBC folate < 225 ng/mL RBCs (< 510 nmol/L)
Nutritional deficiency and malabsorption (in sprue, pregnancy, infancy, or alcohol use disorder)
Spheroidal microcytes
Normoblastic erythroid hyperplasia
Reticulocytosis
Increased MCHC
Increased RBC osmotic fragility
Shortened survival of labeled RBCs
Spheroidal microcytes
Normoblastic erythroid hyperplasia
Reticulocytosis
Increased MCHC
Increased RBC osmotic fragility
Shortened survival of labeled RBCs
Positive direct antiglobulin test
Hemolysis
Normochromic-normocytic
Reticulocytosis
Marrow erythroid hyperplasia
Increased serum indirect bilirubin and LDH, low haptoglobin
Increased stool and urine urobilinogen
Hemoglobinuria in intravascular hemolysis
Hemosiderinuria
Infection, cancer, chronic inflammation, or renal disease
Normochromic-normocytic early, then microcytic
Normoblastic marrow
Normal or increased iron stores
Decreased serum iron
Decreased total iron-binding capacity
Elevated serum ferritin
Normal or increased marrow iron content
Microcytic, with anisocytosis and poikilocytosis
Reticulocytopenia
Hyperplastic marrow, with delayed hemoglobination
Possible achlorhydria, smooth tongue, angular cheilosis, and spoon nails
Absent stainable marrow iron
Low serum iron
Increased total iron-binding capacity
Low serum ferritin
Marrow failure
Normochromic-normocytic (may be macrocytic)
Reticulocytopenia
Failed marrow aspiration (often) or evident hypoplasia of erythroid series or of all elements
Idiopathic (> 50%), hereditary, or secondary to exposure to toxic drugs or chemicals (eg, chloramphenicol, quinacrine, hydantoins, insecticides) or parvovirus B19
Marrow replacement (myelophthisis)
Anisocytosis and poikilocytosis (eg, teardrop cells)
Nucleated RBCs
Early granulocyte precursors
Marrow aspiration possibly failing or showing leukemia, myeloma, myelofibrosis, or metastatic cells
Marrow infiltration with infectious granulomas, tumors, fibrosis, or lipid histiocytosis
Possible hepatomegaly and splenomegaly
Possible bone changes (osteosclerosis)
Macrocytosis
Red cell agglutination
Reticulocytosis
Follows exposure to cold
Results from a cold agglutinin or hemolysin test
Sometimes postinfectious (paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria)
Leukopenia
Thrombocytopenia
Reticulocytosis
Hemoglobinuria, sometimes with frankly dark morning urine
Hemosiderinuria
Thrombosis
Smooth muscle dystonia causing abdominal pain, esophageal spasm, erectile dysfunction
Variable degree of bone marrow failure (cytopenias)
Anisocytosis and poikilocytosis
Some sickle cells in peripheral smear
Sickling of all RBCs in preparation with hypoxia or hyperosmolar exposure
Reticulocytosis
Most common in people of African ancestry in the United States
Urinary hyposthenuria
Hb S detected during electrophoresis
Bone changes on x-ray
Stroke and other thrombotic events
Possibly painful vaso-occlusive crises and leg ulcers, stroke
Usually hypochromic but dimorphic with normocytes and macrocytes
Hyperplastic marrow, with delayed hemoglobination
Ringed sideroblasts
Inborn or acquired metabolic defect (eg, due to substances such as alcohol, isoniazid)
Usually stainable marrow iron (plentiful), but can be reduced
Some congenital forms respond to vitamin B6 administration
Can be part of a myelodysplastic syndrome
Microcytic
Target cells
Basophilic stippling
Anisocytosis and poikilocytosis in homozygotes
Nucleated RBCs in homozygotes
Reticulocytosis
Elevated Hb A2 and Hb F (in beta-thalassemia)
Mediterranean ancestry (common)
In homozygotes, anemia from infancy
Splenomegaly
Bone changes on radiographs
Oval macrocytes
Anisocytosis
Reticulocytopenia
Hypersegmented WBCs
Megaloblastic marrow
Serum B12 < 200 pg/mL (< 145 pmol/L)
Elevated methylmalonic acid and homocysteine
Increased LDH
Antibodies to intrinsic factor in serum (pernicious anemia)
Frequently, GI and CNS symptoms
CNS = central nervous system; GI = gastrointestinal; Hb = hemoglobin; LDH = lactic dehydrogenase; MCHC = mean corpuscular hemoglobin concentration; RBC = red blood cell; WBC = white blood cell.