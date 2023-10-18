skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Причини виразок рогівки

Category

Examples

Nontraumatic corneal abnormalities

Bullous keratopathy (ie, ruptured bullae)

Mucous membrane pemphigoid (causes trichiasis and persistent corneal epithelial defects because of corneal epithelial stem cell failure)

Herpes simplex keratitis, primary (viral)

Herpes simplex keratitis, with secondary (eg, bacterial or fungal) superinfection

Dry eyes, primary

Dry eyes, secondary (eg, Sjogren syndrome)

Neurotrophic keratitis

Trachoma (with secondary trichiasis)

Corneal injury

Corneal abrasion

Penetrating corneal trauma

Corneal foreign body (rare)

Contact lenses (most commonly when worn during sleep and/or inadequately disinfected)

Eyelid abnormalities

Chronic blepharitis

Entropion

Incomplete eye closure (eg, due to inadequate eye closure [lagophthalmos], peripheral facial nerve palsy, eyelid defects after trauma, or exophthalmos)

Trichiasis

Nutritional deficiencies

Protein undernutrition

Vitamin A deficiency

Серед цих тем