Причини виразок рогівки
Category
Examples
Nontraumatic corneal abnormalities
Bullous keratopathy (ie, ruptured bullae)
Mucous membrane pemphigoid (causes trichiasis and persistent corneal epithelial defects because of corneal epithelial stem cell failure)
Herpes simplex keratitis, primary (viral)
Herpes simplex keratitis, with secondary (eg, bacterial or fungal) superinfection
Dry eyes, primary
Dry eyes, secondary (eg, Sjogren syndrome)
Neurotrophic keratitis
Trachoma (with secondary trichiasis)
Penetrating corneal trauma
Corneal foreign body (rare)
Contact lenses (most commonly when worn during sleep and/or inadequately disinfected)
Eyelid abnormalities
Incomplete eye closure (eg, due to inadequate eye closure [lagophthalmos], peripheral facial nerve palsy, eyelid defects after trauma, or exophthalmos)
Nutritional deficiencies