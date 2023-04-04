Як виконати санацію та перев'язку опікової рани

Provide analgesics to take at home.

Instruct the patient to elevate an affected limb to prevent swelling, which may cause delayed healing or infection.

Follow up in about 24 hours. At the first follow-up visit, remove the dressing and reassess the burn for depth of injury and need for further debridement, then redress.

The timing and location (eg, clinic, home) of subsequent dressing changes depend on

The type of dressing used: Some dressings are intended to be left on for a period of time and others are changed frequently.

Patient and family capability: Large burns, areas requiring awkward or complicated dressings, and patients with limited self-care skills, may need more frequent professional care and/or less frequent changes.

The amount of exudate produced by the wound: Drier burns need less frequent dressing changes.

For self-care, patients should gently remove the old dressing, rinse the wound with lukewarm tap water, and apply similar material as first used.

In any case, the wound should be examined 5 to 7 days after injury.