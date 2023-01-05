передменструальний синдром (ПМС)

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can help relieve aches, pains, and dysmenorrhea.

Selective serotonin release inhibitors (SSRIs) have been shown in randomized trials to improve mood and lessen physical symptoms such as breast tenderness and changes in appetite. SSRIs are the medications of choice for relief of anxiety, irritability, and other emotional symptoms, particularly if stress cannot be avoided. SSRIs (eg, fluoxetine 20 mg orally once a day) effectively relieve symptoms of PMS and PMDD. Continuous dosing is more effective than intermittent dosing. No SSRI appears to be more effective than another. Clinical trials have shown SSRIs to be effective for treatment of PMDD; those approved for PMDD include fluoxetine, sertraline and paroxetine. Additional SSRIs shown effective in clinical trials include paroxetine, citalopram, and escitalopram. These medications can be prescribed continuously or only during the 14-day luteal phase (second half) of the menstrual cycle or with a dose increase during the latter 14-day luteal phase.

Clomipramine, given for the full cycle or a half-cycle, effectively relieves emotional symptoms, as does nefazodone and venlafaxine, a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI).

Anxiolytics may help but are usually less desirable because dependence or addiction is possible. Buspirone, which may be given throughout the cycle or during the late luteal phase, helps relieve symptoms of PMS and PMDD. Adverse effects include nausea, headache, anxiety, and dizziness.

For some women, hormonal manipulation is effective. Options include

Oral contraceptives

Progesterone by vaginal suppository (200 to 400 mg once a day)

An oral progestogen (eg, micronized progesterone 100 mg at bedtime) for 10 to 12 days before menses

A long-acting progestin (eg, medroxyprogesterone 200 mg IM every 2 to 3 months)

Women who choose to use an oral contraceptive for contraception can take drospirenone plus ethinyl estradiol. However, risk of venous thromboembolism may be increased.

Rarely, for very severe or refractory symptoms, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist (eg, leuprolide 3.75 mg IM, goserelin 3.6 mg subcutaneously every month) with low-dose estrogen/progestin (eg, oral estradiol 0.5 mg once a day plus micronized progesterone 100 mg at bedtime) is given to minimize cyclic fluctuations.

Fluid retention may be relieved by reducing sodium intake and taking a diuretic (eg, spironolactone 100 mg orally once a day) just before symptoms are expected. However, minimizing fluid retention and taking a diuretic do not relieve all symptoms and may have no effect.

Bromocriptine and monoamine oxidase inhibitors are not useful. Danazol has significant adverse effects.