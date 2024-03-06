Гінекологічне обстеження дітей та підлітків

Gynecologic evaluation of prepubertal children is done only if there is a medical indication and involves a focused examination based on the specific symptoms or concerns. The knowledge of prepubertal anatomy and different stages of puberty is important for accurate documentation of the findings.

The medical history is obtained from the parent (or caregiver) and the child, if age-appropriate. The parent and child should be educated regarding the examination so they know what to expect and to build trust between the patient and clinician. The goal of the examination should be to obtain necessary information without causing fear or unnecessary discomfort to the child.

For most vulvar or vaginal conditions in children, external examination is sufficient. Young children can be examined on their parent’s lap. Older children can be examined in the knee-chest or frog leg position or on their side with one knee drawn up to their chest.

If there is a vaginal discharge and infection is suspected, cultures can be obtained using one of the following techniques:

Gently insert along the hymenal ring a sterile cotton swab moistened with sterile saline

Squirt sterile saline into the vagina; use 3 swabs held near the introitus to collect saline expelled while the child coughs

Attach a syringe filled with sterile saline to a catheter; insert catheter into the vagina and instill a small amount of saline; remove sample by pulling back on the syringe's plunger

Without confirmation of fungal culture, prepubertal girls should not be treated for Candida infection. If sexual trauma is suspected, testing for sexually transmitted infections can be done.

Internal pelvic examination is warranted in some cases, if there are persistent genitourinary symptoms or a vaginal or upper genital tract abnormality is suspected. Examples of issues that require an internal pelvic examination include physical trauma, sexual assault, unexplained vaginal bleeding, suspected foreign body, or genital tract or pelvic mass. Normal anatomical variants or common vulvar conditions (eg, failure of midline fusion, urethral prolapse, labial adhesions, pemphigoid, or hymenal abnormalities) should not be confused with physical injury.

In children, internal pelvic examination is typically performed as an examination under anesthesia. The vagina and cervix may be examined using Killian nasal speculum, a fiberoptic vaginoscope, cystoscope, or flexible hysteroscope with saline lavage.

In children, pelvic masses may be palpable in the abdomen.