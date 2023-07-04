Нудота і блювота під час раннього строку вагітності

History of present illness should particularly note the following:

Estimated due date (and whether this is based on last menstrual period or ultrasonography)

Any risk factors for obstetric complications and prior testing or complications during the current pregnancy

Onset and duration of vomiting

Exacerbating and relieving factors

Frequency (intermittent or persistent)

Type (eg, bloody, watery, bilious) and amount of emesis

Important associated symptoms include diarrhea, constipation, and abdominal pain. If pain is present, the location, radiation, and severity should be queried. The examiner should also ask what social effects the symptoms have had on the patient and her family (eg, whether she is able to work or to care for herself or her children).

Review of systems should seek symptoms of nonobstetric causes of nausea and vomiting, including fever or chills, particularly if accompanied by flank pain or voiding symptoms (urinary tract infection or pyelonephritis), and neurologic symptoms such as headache, weakness, focal deficits, and confusion (migraine or central nervous system (CNS) hemorrhage).

Past medical history includes questions about morning sickness or hyperemesis in past pregnancies. Past surgical history should include questions about any prior abdominal surgery, which would predispose a patient to mechanical bowel obstruction.

Medications taken by the patient are reviewed for drugs that could contribute (eg, iron-containing compounds, hormonal therapy) and for safety of these drugs taken during pregnancy.