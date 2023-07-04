Нудота і блювота під час раннього строку вагітності

Nausea and vomiting affect up to 80% of pregnant women. Symptoms are most common and most severe during the 1st trimester. Nausea and vomiting of pregnancy is commonly called "morning sickness," but nausea, vomiting, or both may occur at any point during the day. Symptoms vary from mild to severe (hyperemesis gravidarum).
Hyperemesis gravidarum is persistent, severe pregnancy-induced vomiting that causes significant dehydration, often with electrolyte abnormalities, ketosis, and weight loss.
Патофізіологія
The pathophysiology of nausea and vomiting during early pregnancy is unknown, although metabolic, endocrine, gastrointestinal, and psychologic factors probably all play a role. Estrogen may contribute because estrogen levels are elevated in patients with hyperemesis gravidarum.
Етіологія
The most common causes of uncomplicated nausea and vomiting during early pregnancy (see table Some Causes of Nausea and Vomiting During Early Pregnancy) are
Nausea and vomiting of pregnancy (most common)
Hyperemesis gravidarum
Occasionally, prenatal vitamin preparations with iron cause nausea. Rarely, severe, persistent vomiting results from a hydatidiform mole.
Vomiting can also result from many nonobstetric disorders. Common causes of acute abdomen (eg, appendicitis, cholecystitis) may occur during pregnancy and may be accompanied by vomiting, but the chief complaint is typically pain rather than vomiting. Similarly, some central nervous system (CNS) disorders (eg, migraine, CNS hemorrhage, increased intracranial pressure, meningitis) may be accompanied by vomiting, but headache or other neurologic symptoms are typically the chief complaint.
Деякі причини нудоти і блювоти під час раннього строку вагітності
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Obstetric
Nausea and vomiting of pregnancy
Mild, intermittent nausea and/or vomiting at varying times throughout the day, primarily during the 1st trimester
Normal vital signs and physical examination
History and physical examination
Frequent, persistent nausea and vomiting with inability to maintain adequate oral intake of fluids, food, or both
Usually, signs of dehydration (eg, tachycardia, dry mouth, thirst), ketonuria, and weight loss > 5% of prepregnancy weight
Urine ketones, serum electrolytes, magnesium, blood urea nitrogen, creatinine, liver enzymes
If the condition is very severe or persistent, hydatidiform mole evaluation
Gestational trophoblastic disease (hydatidiform mole)
Larger-than-expected uterine size, absent fetal heart sounds and movement
Sometimes, elevated blood pressure, vaginal bleeding
If more advanced, generalized edema, grapelike tissue from the cervix
Blood pressure measurement, quantitative hCG, thyroid tests, creatinine, liver tests, chest x-ray, pelvic ultrasonography, D & C
Nonobstetric
Acute, not chronic vomiting; usually accompanied by diarrhea
Normal (benign) abdomen (soft, nontender, usually not distended)
Physical examination
Sometimes, stool testing
Acute nausea and vomiting, usually in patients who have had abdominal surgery (causing adhesions), have an intraabdominal malignancy, or sometimes an incarcerated hernia detected during examination
Colicky pain, with obstipation and distended, tympanitic abdomen
May be caused by or occur in patients with appendicitis
Abdominal imaging with flat and upright x-rays, ultrasonography, and possibly CT (if x-ray and ultrasound results are equivocal)
Urinary tract infection or pyelonephritis
Urinary frequency, urgency, or dysuria, with or without flank pain and fever
Urinalysis and culture
D & C = dilation and curettage; hCG = human chorionic gonadotropin.
Оцінка
Evaluation of patients with nausea and vomiting during early pregnancy aims to exclude serious or life-threatening causes of nausea and vomiting. Nausea and vomiting of pregnancy (uncomplicated nausea and vomiting) and hyperemesis gravidarum are diagnoses of exclusion.
Історія
History of present illness should particularly note the following:
Estimated due date (and whether this is based on last menstrual period or ultrasonography)
Any risk factors for obstetric complications and prior testing or complications during the current pregnancy
Onset and duration of vomiting
Exacerbating and relieving factors
Frequency (intermittent or persistent)
Type (eg, bloody, watery, bilious) and amount of emesis
Important associated symptoms include diarrhea, constipation, and abdominal pain. If pain is present, the location, radiation, and severity should be queried. The examiner should also ask what social effects the symptoms have had on the patient and her family (eg, whether she is able to work or to care for herself or her children).
Review of systems should seek symptoms of nonobstetric causes of nausea and vomiting, including fever or chills, particularly if accompanied by flank pain or voiding symptoms (urinary tract infection or pyelonephritis), and neurologic symptoms such as headache, weakness, focal deficits, and confusion (migraine or central nervous system (CNS) hemorrhage).
Past medical history includes questions about morning sickness or hyperemesis in past pregnancies. Past surgical history should include questions about any prior abdominal surgery, which would predispose a patient to mechanical bowel obstruction.
Medications taken by the patient are reviewed for drugs that could contribute (eg, iron-containing compounds, hormonal therapy) and for safety of these drugs taken during pregnancy.
Фізикальне обстеження
Evaluation of patients during pregnancy should include routine prenatal evaluation to assess maternal and fetal status, including
Assessment of maternal vital signs
Abdominal examination for fundal height
Sometimes, pelvic examination
Evaluation of fetal status with fetal heart rate auscultation
Sometimes pelvic ultrasonography (depending on symptoms and gestational age)
Examination begins with review of vital signs for fever, tachycardia, and abnormal blood pressure (too low or too high).
A general assessment is done to look for signs of toxicity (eg, lethargy, confusion, agitation). A complete physical examination, including pelvic examination, is done to check for findings suggesting serious or potentially life-threatening causes of nausea and vomiting (see table Relevant Physical Examination Finding in a Pregnant Patient With Vomiting).
Відповідні результати фізикального обстеження у вагітної пацієнтки з блювотою
System
Findings
General
Lethargy, agitation
Neurologic
Confusion, photophobia, focal weakness, nystagmus
Obstetric
Uterus too large for dates
Absent fetal heart sounds
Grapelike tissue from the cervix
Gastrointestinal
Distention with tympany
Absent or high-pitched tinkling bowel sounds
Focal tenderness
Peritoneal signs (guarding, rigidity, rebound)
Genitourinary
Flank tenderness to percussion
HEENT
Dry mucosa, icteric sclera
HEENT = head, eyes, ears, nose, and throat.
Червоні прапорці
The following findings are of particular concern:
No fetal motion or heart sounds
Signs of dehydration (eg, orthostatic hypotension, tachycardia)
Abnormal neurologic examination
Fever
Bloody or bilious emesis
Abdominal pain
Persistent or worsening symptoms
Інтерпретація результатів
Distinguishing pregnancy-related vomiting from vomiting due to other causes is important. Clinical manifestations help (see table Some Causes of Nausea and Vomiting During Early Pregnancy).
Vomiting is more likely to be due to pregnancy if
Symptoms begin during the 1st trimester.
Symptoms persist or recur over several days to weeks.
Abdominal pain is absent.
There are no symptoms or signs involving other organ systems.
If vomiting appears to be pregnancy-related and is severe (ie, frequent, prolonged, accompanied by dehydration), hyperemesis gravidarum and hydatidiform mole should be considered.
Nonobstetric causes of nausea should be suspected if symptoms
Begin after the 1st trimester
Are accompanied by abdominal pain, diarrhea, or both
Abdominal tenderness may suggest acute abdomen. Meningismus, neurologic abnormalities, or both suggest a neurologic cause.
Дослідження
Patients with significant vomiting, signs of dehydration, or both usually require testing. If hyperemesis gravidarum is suspected, urine ketones are measured; if symptoms are particularly severe or persistent, serum electrolytes are measured.
If fetal heart sounds are not clearly audible or detected by fetal Doppler, pelvic ultrasonography should be done to evaluate fetal status and rule out hydatidiform mole.
Other tests are done based on clinically suspected nonobstetric disorders (see table Some Causes of Nausea and Vomiting During Early Pregnancy).
Лікування
Pregnancy-induced nausea and vomiting is relieved in some patients by drinking or eating frequently (5 or 6 small meals/day) and/or eating only bland foods (eg, crackers, BRAT diet [bananas, rice, applesauce, dry toast]). Eating before getting out of bed in the morning may help.
If dehydration (eg, due to hyperemesis gravidarum) is suspected, 1 to 2 L of normal saline or Ringer’s lactate is given IV, and any identified electrolyte abnormalities are corrected.
After initial fluid resuscitation, dextrose IV may be added to maintenance fluid if oral intake remains limited. Before administration of dextrose, thiamine 100 mg IV should be given to prevent Wernicke encephalopathy.
Certain drugs (see table Suggested Drugs for Nausea and Vomiting During Early Pregnancy) can be used to relieve nausea and vomiting during the 1st trimester without evidence of adverse effects on the fetus.
Rarely, weight loss continues and symptoms persist despite treatment. In such cases, enteral nutrition via a nasogastric or nasoduodenal tube may be considered. Peripherally inserted central catheters are associated with a high rate of infection and thromboembolism in pregnancy and should be avoided (1, 2).
Рекомендовані лікарські препарати при нудоті та блювоті на ранньому терміні вагітності
Drug
Dose
Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine)
10–25 mg orally 3 to 4 times a day
Doxylamine
25 mg orally at bedtime
Promethazine
12.5–25 mg orally, intramuscularly, or rectally every 6 hours as needed
Metoclopramide
5–10 mg every 8 hours orally or intramuscularly
Ondansetron
4–8 mg orally or IV every 12 hours as needed
Vitamin B6 is used as monotherapy; other medications are added if symptoms are not relieved. Extended-release doxylamine plus pyridoxine can be given to women who do not respond to initial therapy.
Ginger (eg, ginger capsules 250 mg orally 3 or 4 times a day, ginger lollipops), acupuncture, motion sickness bands, and hypnosis may help, as may switching from prenatal vitamins to a children’s chewable vitamin with folate.
Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування
1. Holmgren C, M Aagaard-Tillery KM, Silver RM, et al: Hyperemesis in pregnancy: An evaluation of treatment strategies with maternal and neonatal outcomes. Am J Obstet Gynecol 198 (1):56.e1–4, 2008. doi: 10.1016/j.ajog.2007.06.004
2. Cape AV, Mogensen KM, Robinson MK, Carusi DA: Peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) complications during pregnancy. JPEN J Parenter Enteral Nutr 38 (5):595–601, 2014. doi: 10.1177/0148607113489994
Ключові моменти
Nausea and vomiting during pregnancy is usually self-limited and responds to dietary modification.
Hyperemesis gravidarum is less common but is severe, leading to dehydration, ketosis, and weight loss.
Consider nonobstetric causes of nausea and vomiting.