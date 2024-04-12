Вроджена гіперплазія надниркових залоз, спричинена дефіцитом 11бета-гідроксилази

Female neonates may present with genital ambiguity, including clitoral enlargement, labial fusion, and a urogenital sinus. Male neonates usually appear normal, but some present with penile enlargement (see also Adrenal Virilism).

Males and females may present later with precocious puberty. Females with milder disease (nonclassic) may have normal genitalia and may present later with menstrual irregularities, acne, and hirsutism.

Salt retention with hypernatremia, hypertension, and hypokalemic alkalosis may result from increased mineralocorticoid activity due to increased deoxycorticosterone levels.