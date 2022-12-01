Ear discharge (otorrhea) is drainage exiting the ear. It may be serous, serosanguineous, or purulent. Associated symptoms may include ear pain, fever, pruritus, vertigo, tinnitus, and hearing loss.
Etiology of Otorrhea
Causes of ear discharge may originate from the ear canal, the middle ear, or the cranial vault. Certain causes tend to manifest acutely because of the severity of their symptoms or associated conditions. Others usually have a more indolent, chronic course but sometimes manifest acutely (see table Some Causes of Ear Discharge).
Overall, the most common causes are
Acute otitis media with perforation
Chronic otitis media (with a perforation of the eardrum, cholesteatoma, or both)
The most serious causes are necrotizing external otitis and cancer of the ear.
Деякі причини виділень із вуха
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Acute discharge*
Acute otitis media with perforated TM
Severe pain, with relief on appearance of purulent discharge
Clinical examination alone
Otorrhea in patients with chronic perforation, sometimes with cholesteatoma
Can also manifest as chronic discharge
Sometimes clinical examination alone
Sometimes high-resolution temporal bone CT
Sometimes audiogram
Significant, clinically obvious head injury or recent surgery
Fluid ranges from crystal clear to pure blood
Head CT, including skull base
Otitis externa (infectious or allergic)
Infectious: Often after swimming, local trauma; marked pain, worse with ear traction
Often a history of chronic ear dermatitis with itching and skin changes
Allergic: Often after use of ear drops; more itching, erythema, less pain than with infectious
Typically involvement of earlobe, where drops trickled out of ear canal
Both: Canal very edematous, inflamed, with debris; normal TM
Clinical examination alone
Post-tympanostomy tube
After tympanostomy tube placement
May occur with water exposure
Clinical examination alone
Chronic discharge
Discharge often bloody, mild pain
Sometimes visible lesion in canal
Easy to confuse with otitis externa early on
Biopsy
CT
MRI in some cases
History of TM perforation
Flaky debris in ear canal, pocket in TM filled with caseous debris
Sometimes polypoid mass or granulation tissue over the cholesteatoma
CT
Culture
Sometimes diffusion weighted imaging (or CT) to assess extension into the mastoid or intracranial extension
Long history of ear infections or other ear disorders
Less pain than with external otitis
Canal macerated, granulation tissue
TM immobile, distorted, usually visible perforation
Sometimes clinical examination alone
Usually culture
Usually in children
Drainage foul-smelling, purulent
Foreign body often visible on examination unless marked edema or drainage
Clinical examination alone
Often fever, history of untreated or unresolved otitis media
Redness, tenderness over mastoid
CT
Usually history of immune deficiency or diabetes
Chronic severe pain
Periauricular swelling and tenderness, granulation tissue in ear canal
Sometimes facial nerve paralysis
CT or MRI
Culture
Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (formerly Wegener granulomatosis)
Often with respiratory tract symptoms, chronic rhinorrhea, arthralgias, and oral ulcers
Urinalysis
Chest x-ray
Antineutrophilic cytoplasmic antibody testing
Biopsy
* < 6 weeks
CSF=cerebrospinal fluid; TM = tympanic membrane.
Evaluation of Otorrhea
Історія
History of present illness in patients with ear discharge should cover duration of symptoms and whether symptoms have been recurrent. Important associated symptoms include pain, itching, decreased hearing, vertigo, and tinnitus. Patients are questioned about activities that can affect the canal or tympanic membrane (eg, swimming; insertion of objects, including cotton swabs; use of ear drops). Head trauma sufficient to cause a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak is readily apparent.
Review of systems should seek symptoms of cranial nerve deficit and systemic symptoms suggesting granulomatosis with polyangiitis (eg, nasal discharge, cough, joint pains).
Past medical history should note any previous known ear disorders, ear surgery (particularly tympanostomy tube placement), and diabetes or immunodeficiency.
Фізикальне обстеження
Examination begins with a review of vital signs for fever.
Ear and surrounding tissues (particularly the area over the mastoid) are inspected for erythema and edema. The pinna is pulled and the tragus is pushed gently to see whether pain is worsened. The ear canal is inspected with an otoscope; the character of discharge and presence of canal lesions, granulation tissue, or foreign body are noted. Edema and discharge may block visualization of all but the distal canal (irrigation should not be used in case there is a tympanic membrane perforation), but when possible, the tympanic membrane is inspected for inflammation, perforation, distortion, and signs of cholesteatoma (eg, canal debris, polypoid mass from tympanic membrane).
When the ear canal is severely swollen at the meatus (eg, as with severe otitis externa) or there is copious drainage, careful suctioning can permit an adequate examination and also allow treatment (eg, application of drops, with or without a wick).
The cranial nerves are tested. The nasal mucosa is examined for raised, granular lesions, and the skin is inspected for vasculitic lesions, both of which may suggest granulomatosis with polyangiitis.
Ознаки небезпеки
The following findings are of particular concern:
Recent major head trauma
Any cranial nerve dysfunction (including sensorineural hearing loss)
Fever
Erythema of ear or periauricular tissue
Diabetes or immunodeficiency
Інтерпретація результатів
Otoscopic examination can usually diagnose perforated tympanic membrane, external otitis media, foreign body, or other uncomplicated sources of otorrhea. Some findings are highly suggestive (see table Some Causes of Ear Discharge). Other findings are less specific but indicate a more serious problem that involves more than a localized external ear or middle ear disorder:
Vertigo and tinnitus (disorder of the inner ear)
Cranial nerve deficits (disorder involving the skull base, such as infection or tumor)
Erythema and tenderness of ear, surrounding tissues, or both (significant infection)
Дослідження
Many causes of ear discharge are clear after clinical evaluation.
If cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leakage is in question, discharge can be tested for glucose or beta-2 transferrin; these substances are present in CSF but not in other types of discharge.
Patients without an obvious etiology on examination require audiogram and CT of the temporal bone or gadolinium-enhanced MRI. When auditory canal granulation is present, biopsy should be considered if clinical evaluation and CT are not clearly consistent with cholesteatoma.
Treatment of Otorrhea
Treatment is directed at the cause of the ear discharge. Most physicians do not treat a suspected CSF leak with antibiotics without a definitive diagnosis because drugs might mask the onset of meningitis. Sometimes a wick is placed to allow antibiotics to get into a very swollen ear canal (eg, with severe otitis externa).
Ключові моменти
Acute discharge in a patient without chronic ear problems or immunodeficiency is likely the result of otitis externa or perforated otitis media.
Severe otitis externa may require specialty referral for more extensive cleaning and possible wick placement.
Patients with chronic or recurrent ear symptoms (diagnosed or undiagnosed), cranial nerve findings, or systemic symptoms should have specialty referral.