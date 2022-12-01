Біль у вусі

Earache may occur in isolation or along with discharge or, rarely, hearing loss.
Pathophysiology of Earache
Ear pain may come from a process within the ear itself or may be referred to the ear from a nearby nonotologic disorder.
Pain from the ear itself may result from a pressure gradient between the middle ear and outside air, from local inflammation, or both. A middle ear pressure gradient usually involves eustachian tube obstruction, which inhibits equilibration between middle ear pressure and atmospheric pressure and also allows fluid to accumulate in the middle ear. Otitis media causes painful inflammation of the tympanic membrane as well as pain from increased middle ear pressure (causing bulging of the tympanic membrane).
Referred pain can result from disorders in areas innervated by cranial nerves responsible for sensation in the external and middle ear (5th, 9th, and 10th). Specific areas include the nose, paranasal sinuses, nasopharynx, teeth, gingiva, temporomandibular joint (TMJ), mandible, parotid glands, tongue, palatine tonsils, pharynx, larynx, trachea, and esophagus. Disorders in these areas sometimes also obstruct the eustachian tube, causing pain from a middle ear pressure gradient.
Etiology of Earache
Earache results from otologic causes (involving the middle ear or external ear) or from nonotologic causes referred to the ear from nearby disease processes (see table Some Causes of Earache).
With acute pain, the most common causes are
With chronic pain (> 2 to 3 weeks), the most common causes are
Chronic eustachian tube dysfunction
Also with chronic pain, a tumor must be considered, particularly in older patients and if the pain is associated with ear drainage. People with diabetes or chronic kidney disease or in other immunocompromised states may develop a particularly severe form of external otitis termed malignant or necrotizing external otitis. In this situation, if abnormal soft tissue is found on examination of the ear canal, the tissue must be biopsied to rule out cancer.
TMJ dysfunction is a common cause of earache in patients with a normal ear examination.
Деякі причини оталгії
Cause
Suggestive Findings*
Diagnostic Approach
Middle ear
Acute eustachian tube obstruction
Usually mild discomfort often described as fullness
Gurgling, crackling, or popping noises, with or without nasal congestion, especially during yawning or swallowing
TM not red but mobility decreased or appears retracted
Unilateral conductive hearing loss
History and physical examination
Sometimes audiogram
Significant pain
History of rapid change in air pressure (eg, air travel, scuba diving)
Often hemorrhage on or behind TM
History and physical examination
Audiogram if hearing loss reported
Recent history of otitis media
May have otorrhea, redness, and tenderness or fluctuance over mastoid bone behind the ear
History and physical examination
CT with contrast
Significant pain, often URI symptoms
Bulging TM
More common among children
Possible discharge if TM perforated
Perceived hearing loss almost always present due to fluid behind TM
Sometimes loss of "light reflex" or color of TM; however, neither are sensitive nor specific for excluding otitis media
History and physical examination
Sometimes audiogram
External ear
Visible on otoscopy
History and physical examination alone
Usually history of attempts at ear cleaning
Canal lesion visible on otoscopy
History and physical examination alone
Itching and pain (more itching and only mild discomfort in chronic otitis externa)
Often history of swimming or recurrent water exposure
Sometimes foul-smelling discharge
Canal red, swollen; purulent debris
TM normal but often not visible if canal edema is present
History and physical examination
CT of temporal bone if necrotizing otitis externa suspected
Nonotologic causes†
Cancer (nasopharynx, tonsils, base of tongue, larynx)
Chronic discomfort
Often long history of tobacco or alcohol use
Sometimes middle ear effusion, cervical lymphadenopathy
Usually in older patients
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI
Biopsy of visible lesions
Infection (tonsils, peritonsillar abscess)
Pain with swallowing
Visible pharyngeal erythema
Bulging if abscess
History and physical examination
Sometimes culture for streptococci
Migraine
History of migraine with normal otoscopy and physical examination
Symptoms worsened by typical migraine triggers (eg, stress, sleep deprivation)
History and physical examination alone
Neuralgia (trigeminal, sphenopalatine, glossopharyngeal, geniculate)
Random, brief, severe, lancinating pain
History and physical examination
MRI to exclude vascular compression of nerve
Pain worsens with jaw movement, lack of smooth TMJ movement
History and physical examination alone
* Some degree of conductive hearing loss is common in many middle and external ear disorders.
† Common feature is normal ear examination.
CT= computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging; TM = tympanic membrane; TMJ = temporomandibular joint; URI = upper respiratory infection.
Evaluation of Earache
Історія
History of present illness should assess the location, duration, and severity of ear pain and whether it is constant or intermittent. If intermittent, it is important to determine whether it is random or occurs mainly with swallowing or jaw movement. Important associated symptoms include ear drainage, hearing loss, and sore throat. The patient should be asked about any attempts at cleaning the ear canal (eg, with cotton swab) or other recent instrumentation, foreign bodies, recent air travel or scuba diving, and swimming or other recurrent water exposure to ears.
Review of systems should ask about symptoms of chronic illness, such as weight loss and fevers.
Past medical history should ask about known diabetes or other immunocompromised state, previous ear disorders (particularly infections), and amount and duration of tobacco and alcohol use.
Фізикальне обстеження
Patients should be checked for fever.
Examination focuses on the ears, nose, and throat.
The pinna and area over the mastoid process should be inspected for redness and swelling. The pinna is gently tugged; significant pain exacerbation with tugging suggests otitis externa. The ear canal should be examined for redness, discharge, swelling, cerumen or foreign body, and any other lesions. The tympanic membrane should be examined for redness, perforation, and signs of middle ear fluid collection (eg, bulging, distortion). A brief bedside test of hearing should be conducted, including the Weber and Rinne tests using a 512-Hz tuning fork.
The throat should be examined for erythema, tonsillar exudate, peritonsillar swelling, and any mucosal lesions suggesting cancer.
TMJ function should be assessed by palpation of the joints on opening and closing of the mouth, and notation should be made of trismus or evidence of bruxism such as wearing down of teeth.
The neck should be palpated for lymphadenopathy. In-office fiberoptic examination of the pharynx and larynx should be considered, particularly if no cause for the pain is identified on routine examination and if nonotologic symptoms such as hoarseness, difficulty swallowing, or nasal obstruction are reported.
Ознаки небезпеки
The following findings are of particular concern:
Diabetes or immunocompromised state or chronic kidney disease
Redness and fluctuance over mastoid and protrusion of auricle
Severe swelling at external auditory canal meatus
Chronic pain, especially if associated with other head/neck symptoms
Інтерпретація результатів
An important differentiator is whether the ear examination is normal; middle and external ear disorders cause abnormal physical findings, which, when combined with history, usually suggest an etiology (see table Some Causes of Earache). For example, patients with chronic eustachian tube dysfunction have abnormalities of the tympanic membrane, typically a retraction pocket.
Patients with a normal ear examination may have a visible oropharyngeal cause, such as tonsillitis or peritonsillar abscess. Ear pain due to neuralgia has a classic manifestation as brief (usually seconds, always < 2 minutes) episodes of extremely severe, sharp pain. Chronic ear pain without abnormality on ear examination might be due to a TMJ disorder, but patients should have a thorough head and neck examination (including fiberoptic examination) to rule out cancer.
Дослідження
Most cases are clear after history and physical examination. Depending on clinical findings, nonotologic causes may require testing (see table Some Causes of Earache). Patients with a normal ear examination, particularly with chronic or recurrent pain, may warrant evaluation with an MRI of the base of skull to rule out cancer.
Treatment of Earache
Underlying disorders in patients with ear pain are treated.
Pain is treated with oral analgesics; usually a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) or acetaminophen is adequate, but sometimes a brief course of an oral opioid is necessary, particularly for cases of severe otitis externa. In cases of severe otitis externa, effective treatment requires suction of debris from the ear canal and insertion of a wick to allow for delivery of antibiotic ear drops to the infected tissue; oral antibiotics are not used unless part or all of the pinna is erythematous, suggesting spread of infection. Topical analgesics (eg, antipyrine/benzocaine combinations) are generally not very effective but can be used on a limited basis.
Patients should be instructed to avoid digging in their ears with any objects (no matter how soft the objects are or how careful patients claim to be). Patients with otitis externa should keep their ears dry. Also, patients should not irrigate their ears unless instructed by a physician to do so, and then only gently. An oral irrigator should never be used to irrigate the ear.
Ключові моменти
Most cases are due to infection of the middle or external ear.
History and physical examination are usually adequate for diagnosis.
Nonotologic causes should be considered when ear examination is normal.