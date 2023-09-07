skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Папіломи

(Акрохордони; м'які фіброми)

ЗаDenise M. Aaron, MD, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено вер. 2023

Skin tags are common, soft, small, flesh-colored or hyperpigmented, pedunculated lesions; there are usually multiple lesions, typically on the neck, axilla, and groin. Multiple skin tags may be associated with insulin resistance.

Skin tags are usually asymptomatic but may be irritating.

Screening patients who have multiple skin tags for insulin resistance is sometimes recommended (1).

Довідковий матеріал загального характеру

  1. 1. Schilling WH, Crook MA: Cutaneous stigmata associated with insulin resistance and increased cardiovascular risk. Int J Dermatol 53(9):1062-1069, 2014. doi: 10.1111/ijd.12463

Treatment of Skin Tags

  • Removal if irritating or unsightly

Irritating or unsightly skin tags can be removed by freezing with liquid nitrogen, light electrodesiccation, or excision with a scalpel or scissors.

