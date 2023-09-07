Папіломи (Акрохордони; м'які фіброми) За Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine Denise M. Aaron , MD , Переглянуто/перевірено вер. 2023

Skin tags are common, soft, small, flesh-colored or hyperpigmented, pedunculated lesions; there are usually multiple lesions, typically on the neck, axilla, and groin. Multiple skin tags may be associated with insulin resistance.