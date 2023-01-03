Дерматит кистей і стоп

Clinical evaluation

Diagnosis of hand and foot dermatitis can usually be inferred from location and appearance of the skin lesions.

Differential diagnosis of hand and foot dermatitis includes

Fungal infection

Palmoplantar psoriasis

Fungal infections, which have a similar skin inflammatory reaction, also cause pruritus, erythema, and scaling. Vesicles and blisters may become apparent (bullous tinea), typically visible only on the hands and feet, as with hand and foot dermatitis. The most discriminating differentiating feature, when present, is the characteristic annular shape of the fungal infection due to the centrifugal growth of dermatophytes in the skin.

Palmoplantar psoriasis may also be difficult to differentiate from hand and foot dermatitis. Features of palmoplantar psoriasis that can help in differentiation include erythematous and scaly plaques that are very sharply demarcated, sterile pustules, and other signs of psoriasis, such as psoriatic nail changes and psoriatic plaques elsewhere. Also, vesicles are possible with hand and foot dermatitis but are not a feature of palmoplantar psoriasis. However, vesicles and pustules can both be visible, for example:

When dyshidrotic dermatitis and palmoplantar psoriasis coexist

When vesicles in dyshidrotic dermatitis become superinfected

When patients with palmoplantar psoriasis become sensitized (eg, to topical corticosteroids) and develop an allergic contact dermatitis

When palmoplantar psoriasis is triggered (koebnerized) by an allergic contact reaction

Many disorders other than dermatitis can affect the hands and feet. Among these are

Keratolysis exfoliativa (also known as lamellar dyshidrosis or dyshidrosis lamellosa sicca) is not an inflammation of the skin (and thus not a dermatitis). It affects the hands and feet and is characterized by annular erythema over the volar aspects of the hands and feet with air-filled blisters, possibly followed by peeling. Small annular collarettes of white scale may affect the palms (less often the soles) but spare the dorsal hands and feet. No fluid-filled blisters are present. Keratolysis exfoliativa may be aggravated by warm weather, hyperhidrosis, friction, and water contact.

Hand-foot syndrome is known by a variety of terms, including acral erythema, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia, toxic erythema of the palms and soles, Burgdorf reaction, and toxic erythema of chemotherapy. It represents cutaneous toxicity caused by certain systemic chemotherapies (eg, capecitabine, cytarabine, fluorouracil, idarubicin, doxorubicin, taxanes, methotrexate, cisplatin, tegafur). Symptoms begin with tingling in the palms and/or soles, followed by edema and tender, symmetrical erythema, particularly over the fat pads of the distal phalanges. Pain, numbness, flaking, or blistering of the palms and soles can develop.