Бульозний епідермоліз

Four major epidermolysis bullosa types are defined, based on the level or levels of tissue cleavage and bullae formation (see figure Skin Cleavage Levels in Epidermolysis Bullosa) in relation to the skin’s basement membrane zone (dermal–epidermal junction):

Epidermolysis bullosa simplex: Epidermis

Junctional epidermolysis bullosa: Lamina lucida of the basement membrane zone

Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa: Sublamina densa (uppermost dermis, just below the lamina densa of the basement membrane zone)

Kindler syndrome: Variable—intraepidermal or subepidermal

Рівні відшарування шкіри при бульозному епідермолізі

Different types have different inheritance patterns. (See table Some Features of the Major Epidermolysis Bullosa Types.)

Epidermolysis bullosa simplex is the most common and mildest type, occurring in about 80% of cases.

Multiple subtypes are defined, based on features such as

Distribution of lesions (localized vs generalized)

Relative cutaneous vs extracutaneous severity

Other skin findings (eg, exuberant granulation tissue, mottled pigmentation, pseudosyndactyly [fusion of skin between digits])

Mode of inheritance (autosomal dominant vs autosomal recessive)

Specific genes involved