Синдром ПЛАСФА

PFAPA (periodic fevers with aphthous stomatitis, pharyngitis, and adenitis) syndrome is the most common periodic fever syndrome among children. Although genetic causes have not been determined, this syndrome tends to be grouped with hereditary fever syndromes. PFAPA syndrome typically starts in early childhood (between ages 2 years and 5 years) and tends to be more common among males. It has been recognized in adults as well (1).

Febrile episodes typically last 3 to 6 days and recur about every 21 to 28 days. The syndrome causes fatigue, chills, and occasionally abdominal pain, arthralgia, and headache, as well as fever, pharyngitis, aphthous ulcers, and lymphadenopathy. Patients are healthy between episodes, and growth is normal.

Diagnosis of PFAPA Syndrome Clinical evaluation Diagnosis of PFAPA syndrome is based on clinical findings, which include the following (1): ≥ 3 febrile episodes, lasting up to 5 days and occurring at regular intervals

Pharyngitis plus adenopathy or aphthous ulcers

Acute-phase reactants (eg, C-reactive protein, erythrocyte sedimentation rate) are elevated during a febrile episode but not between episodes. Neutropenia or other symptoms (eg, diarrhea, rash, cough) are not present; their presence suggests a different disorder. Specifically, cyclic neutropenia needs to be ruled out.