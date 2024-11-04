Перелом та повний вивих зуба

Avulsed primary teeth are not replaced because they typically will become necrotic, then infected. They may also become ankylosed and thus not exfoliate, thereby interfering with the eruption of the permanent tooth.

If a permanent tooth is avulsed, the patient should replace it in its socket immediately (handling it by the crown only) and seek dental care to stabilize it. If this cannot be done, the tooth should be kept immersed in saline or milk, or wrapped in a moistened paper towel and brought to a dentist for replacement and stabilization. If these substances are not available and the patient is conscious and not at risk for aspirating the tooth, the tooth can be placed in the patient's mouth during transport to a dental office. The tooth can be rinsed gently under cold water for a maximum of 10 seconds if dirty but should not be scrubbed because scrubbing may remove viable periodontal ligament fibers, which aid in reattachment.

Additionally, if the tooth came in contact with dirt, the patient's tetanus immunization status should be evaluated. If the avulsed tooth cannot be found, it may have been aspirated, embedded in soft tissue, or swallowed. A chest radiograph may be needed to rule out aspiration, but a swallowed tooth is harmless.

Prophylactic antibiotics are not routinely recommended after reimplantation of avulsed permanent teeth in medically healthy patients (2).

Цінні поради та підводні камені

A partially avulsed tooth that is repositioned and stabilized quickly usually is permanently retained. A completely avulsed tooth may be permanently retained if replaced in the socket with minimal handling within 30 minutes to 1 hour. Both partial and complete avulsions usually ultimately require root canal therapy because the pulp tissue becomes necrotic. When replacement of the tooth is delayed longer than 1 hour, the long-term retention rate drops, and root resorption eventually occurs (1). Long-term retention of reimplanted teeth has an unpredictable survival rate.