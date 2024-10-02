Як виконувати катетеризацію внутрішньої яремної вени під контролем ультразвукового дослідження

Check that the ultrasound machine is configured and functioning correctly: Ensure that the screen image you are seeing correlates to the spatial orientation of the probe as you are holding and moving it. The side mark on the probe tip corresponds to the marker dot on the ultrasound screen. Adjust the screen settings and probe position if needed to attain an accurate left-right orientation.

Do a nonsterile ultrasound inspection (ie, using an uncovered probe and nonsterile gel) and determine whether the vein is suitable for cannulation. Use a short-axis (cross-sectional) view. Begin at the apex of the anterior cervical triangle, and slowly slide the probe proximally (toward the clavicle) along the lateral border of the sternal head of the sternocleidomastoid. Blood vessels are hypoechoic (appear black on the ultrasound screen). Veins are generally larger, thin-walled, and ovoid (rather than thick-walled and round) and are more easily compressed (by gentle pressure on overlying skin) than their paired arteries. The size of the internal jugular vein varies with respiration and is increased by the Trendelenburg position and the Valsalva maneuver.

Venous thrombosis may appear as an echogenicity (gray irregularity) in the lumen but often is diagnosed because the thrombosed vein is incompressible. Thrombosis disqualifies the vein as a suitable cannulation site.

Cannulate a central vein at a site of optimal short-axis imaging (ie, large-diameter cross section of the vein, with no overlying artery).