Як виконувати катетеризацію внутрішньої яремної вени

Carefully rotate the introducer syringe such that the bevel of the needle now faces medially (ie, toward the heart and away from the subclavian vein).

Insert the J-curved end of the guidewire into the introducer needle, with the J curve facing medially (ie, in the same direction as the needle bevel).

Advance the guidewire through the needle and into the vein. Do not force the wire; it should slide smoothly. Advance the wire 10 to 15 cm for a right-sided internal jugular insertion, 15 to 20 cm for a left-sided insertion, or until ectopic heartbeats occur (withdraw from this point until ectopy stops).

If you feel any resistance as you advance the guidewire, stop advancing it. Try to gently withdraw the wire slightly, rotate it slightly, and then re-advance it, or try to gently withdraw the wire entirely, reestablish the needle tip within the vein (confirmed by venous blood return), and then reinsert the wire.

However, if you feel any resistance as you withdraw the guidewire, terminate the procedure and withdraw the needle and guidewire together as a unit (to prevent the needle tip from shearing through the guidewire within the patient). Then use gauze squares for 10 minutes to hold external pressure on the area and to help prevent bleeding and hematoma.

Once the guidewire has been inserted, continue to hold it securely in place with one hand and maintain control of it throughout the remainder of the procedure to avoid wire embolism.