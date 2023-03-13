Cherisse Berry, MD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, Surgical Critical Care
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA
- Residency: General Surgery, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
- Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
- Fellowship: Acute Care Trauma, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
Сертифікати
- American Board of Surgery – Surgery
- American Board of Surgery – Surgical Critical Care
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Fellow and Governor, American College of Surgeons
- 2020 AAMC Herbert W. Nickens Faculty Fellowship Recipient
- Over 65 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Глави посібника та коментарі