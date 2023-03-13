skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Cherisse Berry, MD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, Surgical Critical Care

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA
  • Residency: General Surgery, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
  • Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
  • Fellowship: Acute Care Trauma, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Surgery – Surgery
  • American Board of Surgery – Surgical Critical Care

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Fellow and Governor, American College of Surgeons
  • 2020 AAMC Herbert W. Nickens Faculty Fellowship Recipient
  • Over 65 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Глави посібника та коментарі